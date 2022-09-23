It's approaching the 11th hour for the USL Championship's regular season and both the Colorado Springs Switchbacks and Oakland Roots SC will have something on the line Saturday in Colorado Springs' final regular season game at Weidner Field.
With a kickoff set for 6 p.m., the game features visiting Oakland, which will be playing to keep its playoff chances alive. The club is the eighth seed in the western conference, just a point shy of the final playoff spot, which currently belongs to seventh-seeded Rio Grande Valley FC.
The Switchbacks can clinch a playoff spot with a win but perhaps more importantly, a win would strengthen their claim to a home playoff game. Including Saturday's bout, Colorado Springs has just three games remaining on the schedule. To clinch a home playoff game, the Switchbacks need to finish as the fourth seed or better.
They are now the No. 3 seed ahead of Sacramento Republic FC by just two points. Every team in the 13-club western conference is still in the playoff hunt and most of the teams below Colorado Springs have at least one game in hand over the Switchbacks, two in some cases.
The Switchbacks need to break the dry spell they have had offensively. Featuring some of the best forwards in the league, including the reigning league MVP and Golden Boot recipient in Hadji Barry, Colorado Springs has scored just once in the last three games and accumulated a total of four goals in the last six games.
The Switchbacks are also dealing with a quick turnaround. Saturday will be the club's third game in a week, having dropped back-to-back games in Texas by a score of 1-0 Sept. 17 and 20.
Colorado Springs beat Roots SC 3-0 in Oakland on April 30. Both teams figure to be different Saturday.
Oakland forward Óttar Magnús Karlsson leads the club in goals with 16. Colorado Springs' Barry leads the Switchbacks with the same number. The two forwards are tied for third-most goals scored in the USL Championship.
Defender Edgardo Rito leads Oakland in assists with seven. Barry and Switchbacks midfielder Cam Lindley lead the club in assists with nine apiece.