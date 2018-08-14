Palmer Ridge
Coach: Mallory Cuccio, first season
Last year: 16-1-1 (13-1 league), won state title
Returning athletes: Katie Dorian, senior midfielder; Jordyn Isner, senior forward; Kalei Kochevar, junior midfielder; Tess Peterson, senior mid/defender; Eve Phillips, junior mid/defender; Elena Statham, junior midfielder; Hannah Tellez, junior forward; Reece Wagers, junior goalie; Heather Young, junior defender
Other top athletes: Hannah Hermann, freshman mid/defender; Olivia Miller, sophomore mid/forward; Olivia Tighe, sophomore defender
Outlook: “We have a good combination of skilled upperclassmen and young talent coming in this year,” Cuccio said. “As a first-year head coach, I’m excited about getting the season started with this group and aiming to have another successful season.”
Cheyenne Mountain
Coach: Elzeth Hetzler, first season
Last year: 8-7-1 (8-6 league), lost in first round of state championship to Palmer Ridge
Returning athletes: Junior Scout Fite, sophomore Zoe Fritts, senior Molly Gassman, senior Maddie Jarvis, junior Seyonna Lovejoy, junior Abbey Luce, junior Kaitlyn Luce, senior Mattie Luster, senior Victoria Melton, sophomore Andrea Meza, junior McKayla Nelson, junior Sarah Parker, senior Lucy Peloso, senior goalie Amy Ruminksi, sophomore Lilly Walsh, junior Samm White
Outlook: “Our team had some great wins last season and I am looking forward to keeping that up, along with seeing our athletes improve in their skills,” assistant coach Anne Nelson said. “We have a new head coach this year, Elzeth Hetzler, and I am always excited about continued growth for the program and how she plans to capitalize on what our previous coaches have helped build.”
Liberty
Coach: Jessie Nerkowski, 2 seasons
Last year: 2-10-3 (2-10-2 league), missed postseason
Returning athletes: Madelein Bourgois, junior mid/forward; Mackenzie Dudevoir, senior forward; Kylan McCulloch, sophomore defender; Olivia Ruth, forward; Penny Schwab, midfielder
Other top athletes: Haley Edge, sophomore goalie; Caitlyn Tabeling, junior defender
Outlook: “(We look forward to seeing) the youth on the team, and last year’s players develop and have significant impacts at the varsity level,” Nerkowski said.
