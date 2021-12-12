DENVER — There are only 10 current Broncos players who were teammates with Demaryius Thomas.
But there were more than 40 people in the organization who got to know him during his tenure in Denver, and it was clear that his impact went beyond just the locker room.
Patrick Smyth, the Broncos' head of communications, was one of those who felt a connection to Thomas. He went to coach Vic Fangio on Saturday with the idea of sending out only 10 players on the opening play of the game.
Fangio was all in. So on Sunday, in their first game since Thomas passed away on Thursday at the age of 33, the Broncos took to the field, passing by a painting of Thomas in the tunnel and a No. 88 painted on the sideline. For the first play of the game, the Broncos left a spot open for Thomas. The No. 88 flashed on the scoreboard as the play clock ticked down.
The fans honored Thomas with a standing ovation, and the Lions declined the delay of game penalty in an act of respect.
"I didn’t have the honor of knowing D.T.," Fangio said. "We wanted to tribute him anyway we could."
Courtland Sutton, who would have been the 11th player, kneeled on the sidelines as his teammates paid tribute to Thomas. Sutton and Tim Patrick were two of the 10 who played with Thomas. They stood side by side after the game, both in No. 88 jerseys, supporting each other as they talked about their friend and mentor.
Sutton and Patrick were early in their careers when they met Thomas. They were super fans, and wanted to be just like him. Thomas became their mentor, someone they could learn from both on and off the field.
"How are you able to run like that? How did you get so strong? How do you catch the ball?," Patrick said he would ask Thomas.
"It's sad," Sutton added. "All we can do now is try to make him as proud as we possibly can. He showed us the way, he gave us the road map. It's on us to carry on the legacy and to live as he did."
After the news spread that Thomas had died on Thursday, players who didn't know him started reaching out to those who did. They saw the stories in the news and the outpouring of support on social media. But they wanted to hear from those who knew him best.
Justin Simmons — who wore a 'RIP King' sweatshirt with pictures of Thomas on it — had two stories he shared with the locker room. The first was from his rookie season in 2016, when Thomas came and sat with him in the cafeteria. Thomas asked Simmons how he was, and Simmons started talking in terms of his performance on the field. That wasn't what Thomas wanted to know though. He wanted to know how he was actually doing, how he was mentally handling his first season.
"I'll never forget it," Simmons said.
The second was from a year alter, when Thomas was one of a handful of NFL players who decided to kneel during the national anthem. Simmons was emotional watching him, and asked Thomas lots of questions about it. Thomas educated Simmons on why he decided to do that, and the other initiatives he was working on.
"That's who D.T. was to me," Simmons said as he wiped away tears. "He was a guy who genially cared about me and genially cared about what's going on."
Heading into Sunday's game, Simmons knew he had to honor Thomas if he came up with a big play. That moment came in the fourth quarter, when he intercepted Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
Simmons didn't slow down. He ran straight over to the No. 88 painted on the field and placed the ball in the middle of the two eights.
"I kind of blacked out," Simmons said. "The only thing I thought of was heading over to D.T. and giving him the football."
At the end of the fourth quarter, the Broncos had a commanding 31-10 lead. They got the ball back and they took it all the way down the field, scoring another touchdown.
The length of that final drive? 88 yards. The same number that Thomas wore for almost a decade.
After the game, the Broncos gave Thomas' family a game ball, one last tribute on a day to honor the life and legacy of No. 88.
"He's always going to be there," Patrick said. "He was probably out there with us. I know his main focus was making sure we were good mentally outside of football."