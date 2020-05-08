Henry Cejudo calls himself Triple C. Repeatedly. He touts his credentials so frequently and fervently that he has been called the King of Cringe. He embraces that title, too.
The Olympic gold medalist and UFC champion at two weight classes — thus, triple champion, i.e. Triple C — invites all in his periphery to “bend the knee.” This invitation was extended even to UFC women’s champion Valentina Shevchenko, as Cejudo publicly pondered the prospect of adding “intergender champion” to his list of accomplishments.
Cejudo, the former Olympic Training Center resident in Colorado Springs and graduate of Coronado High School, returns to the octagon on Saturday as he’ll defend his bantamweight crown against Dominick Cruz in an empty arena in Jacksonville, Fla. UFC 249, shown for a fee on ESPN+, will be the first major live sporting event on American soil in nearly two months.
Cejudo and Cruz both made weight on Friday, with Cejudo showing up with a bag full of props — pillows with the faces of past opponents he has defeated, along with Cruz. He then punted the pillows off the stage.
As Cejudo looks to bolster his reputation against perhaps the best bantamweight in UFC history, the question even louder than Cejudo’s unrelenting self-promotion becomes: What is the end goal of all this bravado?
Count Cruz among those who want to know.
Consider this exchange from a teleconference this week. Cejudo, asked about his future plans, said he’d “beat up” Cruz, then looked forward to “stomping on Jose Aldo’s toes” and then would set his sights on Alexander Volkanovski, whom he called an “overgrown midget.”
“That’s the best he can do with his platform,” Cruz said. “You hear that? It’s so useless”
Cejudo responded, “I’m not trying to be Miss Universe, princess.”
Cruz: “Why are you here? What’s your purpose?”
Cejudo: “Why am I here? Because I’m here to be the greatest of all time. That’s why, Dominick?”
Cruz: “And then what?”
Cejudo: “Knock you out.”
Cruz: “And then what? When it’s all over, what do you do with it?"
Cejudo: “That’s good, Dominick. Maybe you should try out for ‘The Bachelor.’ Your actions prove nothing.”
But Cruz is trying to stand for something. He said his objective in returning from a long layoff — his last fight was Dec. 30, 2016 — in such bizarre, spotlighted conditions was to turn that attention to those in need during the pandemic. He came to the teleconference armed with unemployment numbers and virus statistics to stress his point.
Cejudo used the time to rehash his accomplishments and call himself “the greatest combat athlete of all time.”
“There you go flaunting your credentials again,” Cruz said. “But none of those make a difference if you don’t try to make a difference for anybody but yourself.”
Cruz pointed to Muhammad Ali as his inspiration. Yes, Ali was the icon of self-congratulations in boxing. But “The Greatest” also took pointed social stances and even went to prison to defend them.
“The Messenger,” as Cejudo has long been called, hasn’t revealed any such platform. And maybe he won’t. Maybe it’s just talking for talking’s sake to drum up interest. In the world of pay-per-view sports where attention drives revenue, painting oneself as a villain can be just as effective of attracting affection. More eyeballs drive more revenue.
Cejudo had confided in some that he would retire as soon as he earned a UFC belt.
Nearly two years after the fact, the 33-year-old is certainly not retired.
“The money’s too good,” he told them why he adjusted his plan.
At least one person close to Cejudo suggested his persona has backfired in terms of improving his celebrity. The opportunities have certainly been there, from an appearance on Jay Leno after the Olympics through his many stops on UFC. Yet, using Twitter following as a barometer, the opponents Cejudo has defeated to win belts and his fellow fighters in UFC’s pound-for-pound top-five rankings (Cejudo ranks third) have at least 300,000 followers — including 2.3 million for pound-for-pound No. 1 Jon Jones and 963K for No. 2 Khabib Nurmagomedov. Cruz has nearly 400,000.
Cejudo has a fraction of that at 94,000.
An impactful byproduct of Cejudo’s “cringeworthy” approach can be the ire it drums up in opponents. Make someone mad enough and it can detract from the technical aspect of their performance.
“I think I would do the world a great favor by shutting him up,” Volkanovski said of Cejudo in a press conference that was entirely unrelated to The Messenger.
Cejudo’s background certainly factors into who has currently become.
Raised by a single mother who had immigrated to Arizona illegally, Cejudo claims to have never slept alone in his own bed until arriving at the Olympic Training Center when he was in high school.
“When he got to Coronado, he said, ‘Coach, this is like Disneyland,’” said Matt Brickell, the Coronado wrestling coach for nearly three decades.
Even in Colorado Springs, it was hardly a normal high school existence. Cejudo rotated living between the OTC and with different families. And he had no peers in wrestling. Brickell doesn’t remember an opponent even scoring a point against him in a high school match, yet nobody forfeited against him as there was a line of wrestlers who wanted a chance to compete against one of the world’s best.
“He was athletically light years ahead of everybody in speed and confidence,” Brickell said. “I’ve never seen anything like him.”
Cejudo was always appreciative of those who helped him, and tried to repay it in strange ways. There would be boxes of energy bars or Team USA coats and jackets, obviously “found” at the OTC, that would arrive as gifts.
“He’s a good kid inside,” said Brickell, who keeps in touch with Cejudo but doesn’t follow him on social media and was surprised to hear some of the provocative statements he’s made. “I just think he’s playing the game.”
What Brickell recalls from Cejudo’s high school days in Colorado Springs was a phenom with unmatched confidence, talent and drive that came from an upbringing that was challenging and unorthodox. Mix that in a cocktail with money, celebrity, a need to self-promote and perhaps it's no surprise that the resulting flavor could bring something of a cringe.
But Cejudo’s public persona isn’t the only side of him.
Even in that press conference where he repeatedly called Cruz a “princess,” Cejudo also pointed to Cruz as one who paved the way in the bantamweight division.
Cejudo showed up at the Colorado state wrestling tournament in late February — “like Tiger Woods hitting range balls at Patty Jewett,” The Gazette columnist Paul Klee said — and offered words of encouragement to Colorado Springs Christian School senior Jake Hamilton, who saw his quest for an undefeated season end in a crushing defeat.
Cedujo counseled Hamilton on adversity, overcoming odds and developing a chip on his shoulder.
Perhaps one day, Cejudo will amplify those messages to a larger audience. Until then, The Messenger seems content with championship belts served with a side of cringe.