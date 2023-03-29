Helen Maroulis was knocked out of her sport of women's wrestling altogether due to injuries.

Come Thursday, the Olympic gold medalist will have her fight through a career-ending injury after the sport's first gold medal for a woman shown once more in the new film, "Helen Believe."

She defeated three-time Olympic champion Saori Yoshida at the 2016 Olympic Games in Brazil to earn the title. This is on top of numerous wins across the world, including being a World Champion, World Cup Champion and Pan American Champion, among other accomplishments.

Chris Pratt produced a new documentary about Maroulis' journey and it's set to premiere Thursday across the country as part of a one-night showing in 700 theaters across the nation. It originally aired at the Santa Barbara Film Festival.

The acclaimed actor had his own wrestling career in the amateur ranks that spurred his own desire to share Maroulis' story.

Following her career, and retirement due to injury, the Maryland native dealt with self-doubt and post-traumatic stress disorder in her fight to once again wrestle at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Colorado Springs will have showings at the Cinemark Tinseltown, Cinemark Carefree Circle and the Regal Interquest. Each will show the film at 7 p.m. with the Carefree Circle location showing an additional round at 7:30 p.m.