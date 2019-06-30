Driving a 2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100, Rennie Scaysbrook was the fastest overall motorcyclist across all classes at The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with an unofficial time of 9:44.963.
Carlin Dunne, who was the favorite to win the race, crashed just before the finish line in his 2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Prototype. Dunne had the fastest qualifying time coming into the race.
Scaysbrook was one of 27 motorcyclists to attempt the Race to the Clouds Sunday at Pikes Peak. His 9:44.963 time is a new heavyweight record by almost five seconds, which was formally held by Chris Fillmore. Finishing right behind him was Germany's Lucy Glockner on a 2019 BMW S1000R finishing at 9:58.878, which was good enough to give her the Power Exhibition title.
Fillmore took the lightweight class with a 10:20.89 time on a 2019 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition. Rafael Paschoalin won the middleweight class on a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 and a time of 10:43.880.
"I'm probably the first one to do three consecutive records," Fillmore said. "I didn't rush myself or take any unnecessary risks. It was perfect."
Here are the top three finishers in each motorcycle class (all times are unofficial):
Exhibition Powersport
1. Lucy Glockner (9:58.878)
2. Robert Barber (10:19.040)
3. Yasuo Arai (11:18.220)
Heavyweight
1. Rennie Scaysbrook (9:44.963
2. Codie Vahsholtz (10:03.908)
3. Akinori Inoue (10:36.884)
Middleweight
1. Rafael Paschoalin (10:43.233)
2. Richard Kay (11:20.959)
3. Jimi Heyder (12:58.629)
Lightweight
1. Chris Fillmore (10:20.819)
2. Darryl Lujan (11:15.666)
3. Greg Chicoine (11:20.665)