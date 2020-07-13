As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, the Colorado Avalanche were together and working toward a clear, common goal again.
Training camp is underway.
“It’s been a long time coming,” rookie defenseman Cale Makar said.
Coach Jared Bednar had plenty to look at with 33 attendees at the first practice, including a solid chunk of the Colorado Eagles (AHL) roster. Colorado can travel to Edmonton with 31 players, including goalies, for Phase 4.
Edmonton, Alberta, and Toronto were chosen as hub cities with Edmonton hosting the Western Conference games.
The Avalanche had nearly their full complement Monday for two 55-minute sessions. That wasn't the case at the end of the regular season.
“I think this unfortunate break kind of benefited us the most, just in everybody kind of got the time to rejuvenate and we got all of our injured guys back,” Makar, who had just returned from an upper-body injury when play was halted, said. “That’s definitely a plus that came out of this.”
Mikko Rantanen, who resumed his place on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog, was close to returning when the league shut down. He used the time to get his shoulder in better shape and said “everything’s feeling good.”
Colin Wilson hasn’t played since Oct. 26 due to a lower-body injury that required surgery. He was left off the list and Bednar said he was “not fit to play at this time.”
Roster decisions might not be made when the team makes the trip to Edmonton, set for the 26th. The Avalanche are scheduled to resume play Aug. 2 against the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues.
“Everyone’s being evaluated,” Bednar said. “Everyone has the opportunity here and the possibility to play for us. We’re just trying to bring our guys up to speed.”
Erik Johnson said the Avs need to “recreate” some of the momentum that was stuffed March 12, with the team depleted but still second in the Western Conference.
“It’s wide open,” the veteran defenseman said. “ Anyone can win it.”
Rantanen said the “first big goal” is to get into the bubble in Edmonton healthy.
“Everything’s going to be a little bit different,” he said, “but same game of hockey.”