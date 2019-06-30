Carlin Dunne raced around the final turn and was on the straightaway to the finish line.
Riding in his 2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Prototype, Dunne apparently hit a bump in the road and crashed, sending himself and the bike down the side of the mountain about 20 yards away from reaching the finish line.
Since the accident occurred, Codie Vahsholtz, a teammate of Dunne's, said he heard from Spider Grips Ducati officials that the 36-year-old is moving and will be OK.
"I said a prayer and asked for him to be safe," Vahsholtz said. "I heard he was moving around and then heard from another teammate that he's going to be OK. That relieved some nerves."
Dunne was retrieved by an ambulance, along with many other safety vehicles to help. There were 10 different cars present following the incident. His current condition is unknown.
A native of Santa Barbara, California, Dunne was the heavy favorite to win the race, and he was the fastest motorcycle of everyone involved upon completing the final turn.
"He would've destroyed it," Vahsholtz. "He worked harder than most people would work for anything. Every time we talked, you could see it in him. He was inches from it."
Whenever Vahsholtz gets a chance to speak with Dunne, he plans to tell him how proud he is for all his teammate was able to accomplish. Vahsholtz said Dunne did everything he wanted to, but the mountain said it wasn't his day.
Lucy Glöckner, the only female at Pikes Peak, raced in the Exhibition Powersport, just like Dunne. She was driving a 2019 BMW S1000R and finished with a time of 9:58.878 to earn her the Exhibition Powersport title.
However, just four racers later, Dunne was involved in the accident. Glöckner said the cheers of her own personal success quickly turned into worry.
"I know Carlin is faster than me," said Glöckner, who was on pace to lose to Dunne. "I probably would have finished second. It's hard because we know we risk our lives, especially on this track here."
Chris Fillmore, a member of KTM Factory Racing and former professional motorcyclist, has broken records in three-straight years at the Hill Climb. He's done it on a Heavyweight, Middleweight and Lightweight division bike, and he also knows the road like the back of his hand.
Racing a 2019 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition, Fillmore began his journey up Pikes Peak with just two riders separating him from Dunne.
"It zaps the fun and enjoyment out of it," Fillmore said. "To see somebody get hurt or go down, it's puts everything in perspective and dampens the emotion."
The spot where Dunne went down
Near the end of the race, there was a bump Dunne hit on the final stretch that threw his motorcycle wild, which was confirmed by Vahsholtz.
"Coming up into Cog Cut, I would call it, as a motorcycle rider, a whoops section," Vahsholtz said. "Going up the right-hander through Olympic, it's pretty smooth until you get to where Carlin went down. From the sound of it, he hit it the wrong way and lost the front end."
While there was a bump at the spot Dunne crashed, Vahsholtz said imperfections in the road are everything, one of which includes a sizable bump when entering Bottomless Pit that's twice as big as it was last year.
Fillmore agreed, adding that it's one human against the rough road up a mountain to the summit of Pikes Peak.
"That's part of the reason this place is unique," he said. "It's not a polished track. You're battling the road. We all know the risks and what's out there."
Glöckner, like Vahsholtz and Fillmore, was aware of the bumps near the end coming into the race. She was expecting them, but it was even difficult for her to handle at the finale.
"The end of the complete track, like the last one or two miles, it's really dangerous for the bikes, and the cars," Glöckner said. "But you never control the bike because the bumps are so deep and you want smooth and fast."
The 97th Race to the Clouds gave fans a chance to see the world premiere of Ducati's new Streetfighter V4, the motorcycle Dunne was racing up the mountain.
After everything that occurred Sunday morning near the finish line, Dunne's teammate may have said it best.
"He'll be back," Vahsholtz said. "When he gets his mind set on something, it's pretty hard to stop him."