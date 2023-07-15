Keenan Hayes represented his home state proudly at Saturday’s Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo finals.

The Hayden, Colo., native earned the bareback riding title with an 86.5 score in the event’s finals. Hayes earned his spot in the finals after

After three days in a row of riding, Hayes is ready to take a quick breather.

“It’s been pretty awesome,” Hayes said. “I’m kind of tired, but that’s pretty normal by now.”

Hayes competed in last year’s Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo, his only other time participating.

He tied for third in his 2022 debut, scoring 86. It was a performance he was proud of but knew could be improved upon.

Sure enough, Hayes got redemption in the 2023 finals.

“Just kind of like every other time, go at it,” Hayes said. “I’m lucky enough to have ridden really well all year in the other rodeos. I drew the best ones out and did my job. From last year, I learned to keep getting on and just having fun.”

Hayden, Hayes’ hometown, is about 20 miles west of Steamboat Springs in northwest Colorado. Although it’s roughly a four-hour drive between Hayden and Colorado Springs, Hayes still felt at home.

Most of his family and many of his friends sat in the bleachers at Norris Penrose Event Center as Hayes took home his first Pikes Peak or Bust championship.

“I’ve been running into people all week,” Hayes said.

As Hayes’ winning score flashed on the Jumbotron, the crowd roared. Even though Hayes isn’t a Colorado Springs native, the fans in the bleachers supported the rider from their home state.

“You can’t beat winning a big rodeo in your home state,” Hayes said. “No matter where you’re from, the crowd loves you. They got super-loud for me, louder than anyone else, so it was pretty fun.”

Hayes is currently ranked No. 1 in the World Bareback Riding standings. The 20-year-old Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rookie has amassed $166,553 in 2023 while winning several events.

As Hayes continues his rise to prominence in the rodeo community, he expects Pikes Peak or Bust to be an annual stop.

“I plan to come back every year and win it a few more times,” Hayes said.

Bruno defends title

Kade Bruno saved his best run of the week for last.

The Idaho native scored 88 in his final run in the saddle bronc to take home the title, his second in a row at Pikes Peak or Bust. He narrowly edged second-place finisher Cole Elshere, who scored 85.5.

The win is Bruno’s second in Colorado this summer. He also won first place at the Greeley Stampede on June 29.

Statler Wright entered the finals the favorite after posting the best score (82) in the semifinals. Wright, though, was called for a mark-out violation and disqualified in the finals.

Other results

Breakaway roping: Maddy Deerman cruised to a breakaway roping championship, roping her calf in 3 seconds. The next closest was Taylor Munsell, who finished in 12.1.

The other two finals competitors, Kendal Pierson and KeAnn Hayes, did not rope their calves.

Team roping: Nelson Wyatt and Tyler Worley took home the team roping title, finishing in 4.4 seconds. Two teams (Josh Siggins and Colter Todd; Pedro Egurrola and JC Flake) tied at 4.9.

Tie down roping: Garrett Jacobs won tie-down roping with a time of 8.6 seconds. Haven Meged earned second place at 10.7 seconds, while Clayton Smith was third at 12.7.

Barrel racing: It was a matter of milliseconds for barrel racing.

Jessica Routier won the event, finishing in 17.69 seconds. Just 0.11 behind her was Nellie Miller at 17.80. And at 17.82 was third-place finisher Abigail Knight.

Bull riding: Trey Holston won the bull riding championship, scoring 89 in the final round. He was the only of the four finalists to stay on his bull.

Holston stayed on his bull in all four of his rides at Pikes Peak or Bust.