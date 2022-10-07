Casey Dornbach couldn’t have imagined a better start to his final season of college hockey.
The Minnesota native went from one premier program to another, coming in from Harvard. But even he was in awe of the crowd as Denver began its national title defense on Friday night at Magness Arena.
“This is a really special place,” Dornbach said. “Until you actually experience it, it’s another level of special and it just goes to show what the Pioneers have going on. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
Dornbach was more than just a part of what DU has going on as the No. 1 Pioneers are primed to make a run at the program’s 10th NCAA Championship –– he’s leading it.
In his first game at DU, Dornbach was immediately tasked with being on the top line with sophomores Massimo Rizzo and Carter Mazur and he contributed two goals, including the first of the season.
He has joined a line that already has a lot of chemistry with its two talented sophomores and replaced a guy in Cameron Wright, who also once transferred into DU’s team and seamlessly fit in.
“I think one reason why Casey came here is the success that (Wright) had and how he integrated,” coach David Carle said. “Casey’s bought in so to see him get rewarded is very exciting.”
“He’s kinda exactly like (Cameron Wright), Mazur said. "He brings a lot to the table, he’s a leader on and off the ice.”
Aside from Dornbach’s impressive DU debut, the Pioneers proved that, despite losing a lot of its top goal scorers and point getters from last year’s team, depth is once again going to be a strength for this team.
Four players combined to score the five goals, including Mazur, who’s expected to have a breakout sophomore season.
“I think we have that [depth] for sure,” We’ve got a lot of speed, a lot of heart, a lot of guys who can make plays at a high pace. We saw that tonight.”
That depth was showing itself in more than just an ability to find the back of the net.
DU was relentless on the forecheck, especially in the first two periods, allowing Notre Dame to register just six shots on goal in the first 40 minutes of action as the Pioneers looked in complete control.
“I thought our puck pressure was excellent and we showcased the team speed that we have,” Carle said. “I still think what we’ll see is growth in our (offensive) zone play. We had some looks, but I think that’s just going to continue to get crisper.”
The game wasn’t without adversity for DU, though.
Despite the lopsided margin in shots on goal for much of the game, Notre Dame was able to respond and twice cut the deficit to just one goal, until junior McKade Webster put the game away with under four minutes to go.
“I loved the pushback we had when things didn’t go right,” Carle said. “Even though you’re looking up at the shot clock and it’s lopsided and they score, they score another goal, we didn’t get down on the bench.”
After the game, there was no talk of a hangover from last year’s national championship run. This is a new season and reaching the Frozen Four and competing for trophies is the standard within the locker room.
It may only be the first week of October, but Carle knows just how important win like that can be when March rolls around.
“They’ll be a top-10, tournament team all year,” Carle said. "It’s crazy, but it’s huge for the Pairwise to be able to beat a team like that. For our young team (with) many young forwards, to be able to play on their toes and not be overwhelmed by the moment of a big crowd I thought was a really good sign.”