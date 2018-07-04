Caden Blum called Air Force football coach Troy Calhoun in late June with two messages.
First, the tight end in the Class of 2019 said he was “all in” and ready to commit.
Second, he wanted to wait and announce it on the Fourth of July.
And so Blum logged onto Twitter on the holiday and proclaimed, “Happy Birthday America” along with a message explaining his reasons for committing to the Falcons.
This all had Calhoun’s blessing.
“He thought it was a cool idea,” Blum said in a message to The Gazette on Wednesday.
Of course, no college coach is going to find fault with a recruit with 15 offers on the table announcing his commitment on any date. In Blum, the Falcons are getting a 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end from Baraboo, Wis., who held offers from Ball State, Eastern Michigan and a host of Football Championship Subdivision teams – including several from the Ivy League. Wyoming and Iowa were among those also showing interest.
He has played defense as well as tight end.
“I couldn’t pass up on this opportunity to play great football, earn a prestigious education and serve my country,” Blum wrote on social media. “I cannot wait to join the Bolt Brotherhood! Happy Birthday America!”