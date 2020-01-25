It didn’t take a body language expert to see that these Colorado College Tigers are frustrated.
Omaha scored four unanswered to win 4-1 and CC was swept for a second straight weekend by a National Collegiate Hockey Conference opponent. The last-place Tigers have lost eight of 10 and a steady diet of meetings and rallying words can’t seem to shake them out of this swoon.
“We’ve got to look each other in the eye and get out of it, it’s as simple as that,” coach Mike Haviland said.
“The cavalry’s not coming. It’s us.”
Second-leading scorer Nick Halloran netted his first in five games, redirecting a Ben Copeland pass by Isaiah Saville to make it 1-0. Freshman defenseman Casey Staum earned the secondary assist for the first point of his career.
However, the Mavericks led 3-1 going into the third period. Even though the Tigers had their backs against the wall, they lost puck battles all over the ice. Many were barely battles.
“It seems like we can’t get ourselves out of this funk right now,” said Chris Wilkie, who put a team-high 11 shots on net Saturday but was held scoreless through the weekend.
“But I mean, no one’s feeling sorry for us. And the only people who can do it are the ones in the room.”
For the second straight night, Omaha (11-10-5, 5-6-3 NCHC) came roaring back, but the Tigers (8-13-1, 3-10-1 NCHC) didn’t have such a big cushion. Tristan Keck and Kevin Conley scored less than two minutes apart in the second period.
“All of the sudden they score and we kind of feel sorry for ourselves,” Haviland said.
“I felt like we just kind of were like, ‘Ugh, here we go again,’ type of thing."
With 45 seconds left in the period, Nolan Sullivan came out of the penalty box with a short breakaway and made it 3-1. John Schuldt closed the scoring in the third.
In encouraging news, Colorado College’s penalty kill, which is solidly last in Division I, was 4 for 4. The power play, however, was scoreless on seven attempts.
Saville was chased after allowing three goals in nine minutes Friday. He bounced back with a 38-save performance. Matt Vernon stopped 29 shots but didn’t get his redemptive victory.
Wilkie was tied for the country lead in goals going into the series, but the team’s record doesn’t come close to matching his individual success. As the redshirt senior pointed out, there’s a “decent amount” of hockey left to work with.
“You’re going to go through it in life, go through ups and downs,” Haviland said. “I talked to them about teams in our own conference who had stretches that weren’t great this year and they’ve come out of them.”