Colorado College Tigers forward Chris Wilkie (34) skates down the ice against Omaha during the third period Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs, Colo. The Tigers gave up the winning goal with 47 second left in the game. Omaha added an empty-net goal in the final seconds to win 6-4 over Colorado College. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)