Grant Hill enjoyed a close-up view of USA Basketball at the dawn of the Dream Team era, now the Hall of Famer will take the reins of the team for the Colorado Springs-based organization.
Hill was approved by the board of directors Saturday as next managing director of the USA Men’s National Team. He will replace Jerry Colangelo after the Tokyo Olympics.
The former Duke star and 19-year NBA veteran played for the 1992 USA Developmental team that trained against the 1992 Dream Team and won a gold medal with the 1996 U.S. team.
“As a member of the 1996 Dream Team, I know the thrill and responsibility it is to represent our country,” Hill said. “I am confident USA Basketball will continue to showcase the top talent and highest-character players in our country.”
Hill was a member of national teams that compiled a 26-1 record in international competition.
In college he helped the Blue Devils to back-to-back NCAA titles in 1991 and 1992 and a runner-up finish in 1994.
In the NBA he was the 1994-95 co-Rookie of the Year after being the No. 3 overall pick in the 1994 draft. He was a seven-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA selection and finished his career as one of 17 players with more than 17,000 points, 6,000 rebounds and 4,000 assists.
He’ll replace the retiring Colangelo, whose USA men’s teams went 97-4 since he took over in 2005 with Olympic gold medals in 2008, 2012 and 2016.
“We are very excited that Grant Hill will join USA Basketball as our USA Men’s National Team managing director. Grant is a proven leader of consequence and character who will continue to help us achieve on our twin goals of winning international competitions and representing our country with honor,” USA Basketball board of directors chair Martin Dempsey said. “In making this announcement, I also want to emphasize how much everyone associated with USA Basketball appreciates Jerry Colangelo for everything he did for USA Basketball over the past 15 years.”
The men’s national team is coached by San Antonio Spurs coach and Air Force graduate Gregg Popovich.