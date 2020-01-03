Sitting at 7-7 through the nonconference portion of its schedule, including a two-game sneak preview of Mountain West play, the challenge facing Air Force is fairly simple. If the Falcons can finish with a winning record in conference play, they’d qualify for a spot in a postseason tournament. Anything less, and they won’t.
Here are five ways of looking at the team that would suggest such a run is possible. And five that suggest otherwise.
HALF FULL
1. Lavelle Scottie
Few team sports are as impacted by star power like basketball, and the senior forward is a star like Air Force has rarely seen. The preseason first-team All-Mountain West selection is averaging double-figure scoring for the third consecutive season with a team-best 14.2 points per game. He’s shooting 44.2% from the field, 36.8% from 3-point range and 70.7% from the free-throw line. His ability to score inside and outside and put up points in droves gives the Falcons a weapon it doesn’t often feature.
2. The rise of Swan
Air Force’s success in December coincided with the full return of Ryan Swan from a sprained ankle. With Swan recovering and working into game shape, the Falcons went 2-5 and he averaged 10.9 points in November games. In December, he averaged 16.7 points against D1 opponents and the Falcons went 5-2. An honorable mention all-MW pick last year when he averaged 12.6 points, Swan’s track record indicates the past month – and not November – is his norm.
3. This team can shoot
The 2019-20 Falcons are on pace to be the program’s best team ever when it comes to field goal percentage (49.31, currently leading the 2006-07 team’s 49.03), 3-point percentage (42.6, currently leading the 1988-89 team’s 40.5) and free-throw percentage (77.14, currently leading the 1990-91 team’s 77.03). When AFA teams can shoot opponents out of zone defenses, it paves the way for the motion offense to be more effective. The Falcons currently rank fourth in the Mountain West in scoring.
4. Rising depth
Junior forward Ameka Akaya only recently returned to practice after academic issues, but he shot 58.8% last year and will be a key piece when he’s in full game shape. Freshman Mason Taylor is averaging 15.48 points per 40 minutes and is shooting 66.7%. Then there’s freshman Carter Murphy, who has starred in mop-up time by hitting the first six shots (all 3s) and four free throws of his career. This trio seems sure to find more time on the floor as the grind of the season sets in over the next two months.
5. History is on their side
Slow starts have been common at Air Force, with nagging injuries primarily to blame over the past two years. But last year, the Falcons hit their stride in January and finished with a 9-8 run. Almost everyone returned from that squad, and now team’s play of late suggest a similar run might be in it.
HALF EMPTY
1. Can the defense hold up?
Air Force spent the first two days back from the holiday break working on nothing but defense – “it was a lovely two days,” Swan said. The result was evident in the blowout against UC Riverside, as Air Force held the Highlanders to 32.1% shooting and led 23-3 in points off turnovers. But now the Falcons enter a deep league that includes three teams (New Mexico, Utah State and Boise State) scoring 79-plus points per game. Air Force ranks ninth in the 11-team league in scoring defense.
2. No safety net
As was evidenced by Swan’s slow start to the season and the impact of Lavelle Scottie’s struggles in losses at TCU (seven points on 2-of-10 shooting) and Indiana State (six points, 2 of 10), the Falcons are likely only going to go as far as the senior tandem can carry them. An injury to either, foul trouble or a prolonged slump will make it difficult to play better than .500 ball in this conference.
3. Shooting can slump
As historically good as this team has been at shooting, it remains susceptible to slumps. The Falcons shot 30% or worse from 3-point range against Idaho State, TCU, Loyola Marymount, Duquesne and Indiana State and lost all five games.
4. Defending the arc
Air Force has been the worst team in the Mountain West at defending the 3. That’s going to be a problem, considering the league’s top three scorers – Boise State’s Derrick Alston, New Mexico’s JaQuan Lyle and Utah State’s Sam Merrill – do most of their damage from deep. The extended 3-point line in the college game also means that in order to get to shooters, the Falcons will be forced to give up the packed interior defense that allows them to overcome height disadvantages.
5. The competition
It will help the Falcons that they don’t have to visit San Diego State this year, but there won’t be many breaks in a deep league schedule. Utah State has mostly been a Top-25 caliber team this year. Nevada has already shown Air Force how much talent it has even after losing so much from a year ago. New Mexico and Boise State are also top-100 teams according to the NET rankings. Colorado State swept the Falcons last year and looks better this season. The Falcons, as promising as their trajectory seems, will still be underdogs more often than not in the Mountain West.