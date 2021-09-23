If Isaac Cochran’s general disposition is any indication, Air Force’s offensive line is growing comfortable as the season has rounded the quarter pole.
Cochran sat in front of Colorado Springs media for the first time on Tuesday, wearing his “Diesel” hat that has become the identifying mark of Falcons linemen and exuding a chatty sort of ease.
What did he do over turnback?
He gained 15 pounds while home in North Carolina through a combination of workouts and a steady supply of food.
“Mama’s cooking definitely helped,” said the 320-pound junior guard.
His favorite meals include steak and potatoes and the mac-n-cheese made at Thanksgiving.
On the position he took at Ace Hardware during that time:
“My job at first was pretty much to be the big guy that lifted everything,” Cochran said.
On being one of five new offensive linemen this season for the Falcons:
“Hawk and Ryan, I’ve played with them since the day I got here,” Cochran said of fellow veterans Hawk Wimmer and Ryan Booth. “And we’ve got some great sophomores with Thor (Paglialong) and Everett (Smalley) and Ayden (McCollough). All of them were able to jump right in.
“When you play with new guys, you’ve got to get used to how a guy steps,” he said. “For the most part that was taken care of during our freshmen and sophomore years.”
Of course, like with most linemen — a position uncanny for its ability to produce personable characters — there’s so much more going on beneath the surface with Cochran and the new line he’s helping to forge.
First, he’s a former high school valedictorian who is studying materials chemistry at the Air Force Academy and eyeing a future as a developmental engineer in the Space Force.
And the line seems to be churning now after a slow start after replacing starters Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg, who signed NFL contracts this past offseason, as well as Nicholas Noyen, Kyle Krepsz and Adam Jewell.
“It’s pretty hard to follow up behind the group of five we had last year with Nolan and Ferg both going to the league and three other great guys playing,” Cochran said. “But I’d say we’re definitely, at a minimum, keeping up. We have stuff that we need to work on as an o-line, and we need to step up more to fill their shoes. But we’re definitely on our way.”
The line’s focus during the opener against Lafayette was simply to see how it would be able to react. The result perfunctory, if not spectacular, as the Falcons won 35-14 but didn’t produce enough separation against the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision opponent to pull the starters until midway through the fourth quarter.
Then came a 23-3 win at Navy, where the Falcons averaged 3.3 yards per play. The holes the line managed to create were small, but that’s often the case against a Midshipmen team well-versed in playing in this rivalry game. In that series, no one gets overly caught up in stats; just results.
Finally came last week against Utah State, where the Falcons had 619 yards of offense and fullbacks Brad Roberts and Emmanuel Michel followed the holes created in the middle by the line to run 18 times for 217 yards in the second half.
“I think our o-line does a good job of wearing people out,” Michel said. “I knew once Brad got that first run up the middle in the second half, I knew it was going to be like that the rest of the second half. That’s when things started to open up.”
For Cochran, the showing by the line was spoiled since Utah State prevailed 49-45.
“There’s definitely some positives we can take,” he said. “Only one stat matters, that’s what ends up in the win-loss column.”
Coach Troy Calhoun offered praise of Cochran.
"Good size, good movement; he’s made himself a better athlete," Calhoun said. "He’s made himself a better football player with his strength and his field awareness. And he plays fearless."
This week, the Falcons face a Florida Atlantic defense that has held its past two opponents to a combined 20 points and 496 yards. The Owls’ defensive front features a 356-pound nose guard in Evan Anderson.
Cochran felt comfortable enough to describe the task in its simplest terms.
“A lot of our offense is going to depend on, ‘Can we move them?’” he said. “That’s what we plan on doing.”