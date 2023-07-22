Kate Griffin got the perfect advice for playing golf from a podcast she listened to recently.

"Golf's a sport where you have to practice 100% with your everything in order to get good and to stay consistent. But then when you get on the course you have to swing like you don't care at all," she said.

Griffin, like most competitors, has an expectation to play well. She understands that not every shot will go her way, but she can still push through and play great golf.

This week was an example of how Griffin can continue to grow as an athlete and overcome adversity. A year ago, Griffin - who was named Gazette Preps Girls Golf Peak Performer of the Year in 2019 - became the first woman to make the championship flight of the Pikes Peak Amateur played at Patty Jewett Golf Course.

She wasn't able to replicate the feat in 2023, however. Even so, she remained focused on the positives from this week of competition.

"I think best part about this event is just the people," she said. "I didn't play how I wanted to pla,y but I've met so many great people. I got to play with one of my best buddies. You meet so many good people out here. Your score doesn't really matter. It's not what you remember."

Griffin, who now plays collegiately at Denison University in Grandville, Ohio, has been playing golf since she was in sixth grade. She attended Colorado Springs School, but played golf at Coronado High School. She fondly remembers playing at Patty Jewett growing up. This week she got to hit the links in her childhood spot, teeing off with the men.

Growing up as a girl playing a game that has been historically dominated by men had its challenges. But Griffin embraces a more methodical approach to the game knowing that she can't always hit it as far as her male competitors.

"Women are just as good as men at golf plain and simple. It's not about how you swing it's about what score you put up," Griffin said. "Being able to compete with men, it makes me better and I hope that I can make them better in some shape or form too, playing with them. Just not being afraid to do that and receiving the support from people has probably been the biggest thing to help me compete in these types of events. Because it is kind of intimidating when you play from the men's tees and people are driving it 300, 310 and you're like 'Well I have to find a way to keep up with them' and I don't hit it as far."

Griffin's optimistic attitude and approach brings respect from those around her. Patty Jewett Banquet Coordinator Sally Doyle smiled from ear to ear when talking about the young athlete.

"I love this tournament because it's history and this building is history. The whole thing is history and then she made history," Doyle said.

Professional golfer Bill Martin said Griffin's success is part of a new era for the Pikes Peak Amateur in which women are being encouraged to compete. Until five years ago, the tournament used to be just for men, he said.

Martin would love to see an all-women flight in the future, if they can get enough women to participate.

And like with any golfer who grows around the course, Martin revels in seeing Griffin's growth.

There's another person who loves watching Griffin play and it's the man who got her into golf back in sixth grade, her dad.

"It was great because he never really gets to see me play college golf and I feel like I've grown so much as a player from high school to college. So it was super great to see him out here," Griffin said. "He's a quiet guy. He didn't say too much, but he said 'good playing.' I know he's proud of me."