DENVER • One swing, and Rockies' Garrett Hampson was back in business.
Hampson, playing in just his fifth game of the season after a stint on the injured list, had only one hit heading into Thursday's game against the Nationals. But with runners on second and third, Hampson stepped up to the plate in the second inning and sent Aaron Sanchez's 91 mph sinker into the center field bleachers. His home run — and his first RBIs for the year — catapulted the Rockies into the lead. The Rockies went on to beat the Nationals 9-7 to take the series.
"A team can't just rely on a couple players as you go through a year," manager Bud Black said. "It just picks the team up when guys at the bottom of the order or guys that get a start do something big, like Hampy."
Hampson entered spring training bulked up, adding muscle with the goal of trying to maintain as much of it as possible during the grueling season. As a utility man — he can play second, shortstop, third, center field and he's learning first — he knows he needs to continue to prove himself at the plate to get consistent playing time.
Including Hampson, the Rockies have four who can play centerfield. Randal Grichuk, traded to the Rockies from the Blue Jays in March, has played well enough to earn the daily spot. That leaves Sam Hilliard and Yonathan Daza usually as backup outfielders, with Hampson getting opportunities mainly in the infield.
"Everyone wants to be out there," Hampson said. "Everyone has a role. My approach is the same. If I'm not in the starting lineup, I have to be ready to go off the bench. If I get the start, I'll be ready to go, too."
He played three games, all at different spots on the diamond, before a hand contusion he suffered in spring training sent him to the IL. He didn't swing a bat for 12 days, and had to revamp and go on a rehab assignment. He got his timing back quickly, though, and feels like he's in form now.
He made a brief cameo on May 3, entering the game for two innings but not getting an at-bat. On Wednesday, he got the start at short to give José Iglesias, and made the most of it, hitting his home run right away. He's not typically known for his power — he hit only 11 a year ago — but has show that he can pull it out at times.
"I'm not trying to be CJ over there in home runs," Hampson said referring to teammate CJ Cron, who leads MLB with nine home runs. "It puts runs on the board and scores runs for the team."
Hampson wasn't the only one to check a first off the to-do list on Wednesday. Brendan Rodgers, who slumped his way through April, had his second multihit game in a row, including hitting his first home run of the season in the fifth inning. He ended the day with 4 RBIs. Grichuk went opposite field in the seventh, sending a solo home run to right to wrap up the win.
"I'm a lot more comfortable, a lot more confident," Rodgers said. "That was a big one, it just tells myself that I can do it."
The Rockies offense as a whole bailed out starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela, who wasn't his sharpest. He pitched 4⅓ innings, giving up three runs on seven hits, and recorded his 400th career strikeout in the second inning when he struck out Alcides Escobar.