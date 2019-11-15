Grant Theil fears he may have been Patient Zero for Air Force.
At Navy, the senior defensive back grew ill enough prior to the kickoff that he received an IV before playing.
He has been fine since, but he’s seen sickness spread throughout the team. Mosese Fifita faced similar conditions prior to the Army game, and multiple others were sick last week.
Theil said he feels bad that he may have contributed to a nearly team-wide bug, but he believes the unexpected week off gave the team ample time to recover.
“Looking at our team, it was a pretty good deal,” Theil said.
This is not to say players had any say in the postponement of the game or didn’t extend sympathies to New Mexico, which pushed the game back two weeks following the player’s death. “There’s things in life that are more important than just football,” Fifita said. “Football means a lot to me, and I love this game, but any way we could have helped out New Mexico I feel happy that if it helped their team and family in any way, I’m glad we could do that.”
Theil said some of the other complications that arose from the late cancellation were flight changes. His parents were planning to attend the game in Albuquerque from Indiana. Others on the team had plans to return home on the weekend of Nov. 23 that was scheduled as an open week in the schedule but is now the make-up date for the game at New Mexico.
This is the latest chapter in what has been a strange, or at least unique, season for Theil. He has started at three positions for Air Force — strong safety, free safety and “spur” linebacker. It was Theil who broke up a pass, then saw it bounce off his body multiple times before teammate Milton “Tre” Bugg III grabbed it and returned the interception for a touchdown at Hawaii.
He’s hoping for a smooth close to the season, as Air Force has three games before a bowl game. On Saturday, it plays Colorado State with a chance to beats the Rams and Colorado in the same season.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Theil said. “It’s a unique opportunity.”