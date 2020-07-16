Colorado College co-captain Alex Berardinelli found a landing spot in the East Coast Hockey League, signing a pro contract with the Wichita Thunder for the 2020-21 season.
Berardinelli, a 5-foot-9 Pittsburgh native, just graduated from Colorado College. He had 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) over four seasons with the Tigers, including 17 his senior year. He was a solid two-way forward and memorably scored two shorthanded goals on the same power play in 2018-19 against Air Force.
Wichita is an affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers. Berardinelli joins a roster in progress. He’s listed alongside four returning players and another college signee, Austin Albrecht out of American International College.
"Both players come highly regarded from people I'm connected with in the NCAA college hockey circles," coach Bruce Ramsay said of Albrecht and Berardinelli in a Thunder release. "They both had solid junior careers and we hope that can translate to the pro game. I'm excited to see what they can do as they begin their careers."
CC classmate Nick Halloran also signed a pro deal this offseason with the AHL’s Ontario Reign, a Los Angeles Kings affiliate.