Andrew Gaus recalls taking his gear off after Yale lost in overtime in the 2016 East Regional semifinal of the NCAA Tournament. It was a disappointing end to a 19-9-4 freshman season, but he trusted it was just the beginning.
“I kind of took it for granted that 'Oh, it’s my freshman year. We’ll get back here again,'” Gaus said. “The next thing you know, you’re a senior and you’re still not back in the tournament.”
Now, a graduate transfer at Colorado College, he shared that story with the Tigers as they stumbled to two wins in 14 games in the middle of the season.
“Take every chance you have and enjoy this opportunity and really embrace it, because you just never know,” Gaus summarized.
The penalty killer and two-way forward has three goals and one assist through 25 games. He has the second-highest face-off percentage on the team (46.8%) and the second-most wins (118) even though he’s new to taking them. At Yale he was a winger, but in all but one game at CC, he’s been at center.
Coach Mike Haviland said Gaus has been a “calming” presence in a young locker room.
“He’s been through the battles,” Haviland said. “When he talks, people listen.”
At Yale, Gaus also battled injuries. One required surgery and cut his junior year to four games, leading to a medical redshirt. He felt like he had more to give and wanted a full, healthy final season of college hockey.
He was on a line with fellow Pittsburgh native Alex Berardinelli a decade previously. The Colorado College co-captain found out Gaus was entering the transfer portal and looking around, and put in a good word.
Within an hour, Gaus said, he was on the phone with assistant coach Leon Hayward who, strangely enough, was the one who recruited him to his prep school.
He jumped into the CC lineup. During a Friday game at Denver in December, he was crushed along the boards and broke his hand — “We’ve watched the video a hundred times and I still can’t really figure out how it happened,” Gaus said — had three screws inserted and missed five games.
So that injury-free last season hasn’t gone the way he — or CC’s other graduate transfer, goaltender Ryan Ruck, who is still in and out of the lineup — hoped. But he’s savoring every day at the rink.
“I think we’re starting to get back on track here,” Gaus said. “I’m hoping we can make a big playoff run, because a lot of it’s chemistry and I know we have that.”
The Tigers (11-17-2, 4-14-2 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) have a rematch against the team that started the downward spiral. Surging after a road sweep, the Tigers were beaten twice by two-time defending national champion Minnesota Duluth, once in stunning fashion. While killing off a five-minute major, the Tigers scored a game-tying, extra-attacker goal, only to see the Bulldogs score again with 18 seconds left to prevent overtime.
The game got away from CC, then the weekend, then the regular season. The team is coming off a win, however, in Omaha. Centering the fourth line with frequent cohort Jack Gates and newcomer Patrick Cozzi, Gaus scored the second goal in a 3-2 victory. It was his first since Nov. 16.
“I think we’re back where we were,” Haviland said. “I like where our heads are right now.”
This weekend could be a preview of the seventh-place Tigers’ NCHC first-round playoff series.
Gaus’ desire to play professionally was reignited when he entered the transfer portal. He isn’t sure what next year will bring and isn’t ready to pack up his gear again.
“It’s something that I don’t take for granted anymore after leaving Yale,” Gaus said. “As the season’s winding down here I want to make sure we keep winning so that we can keep doing this as long as possible.”