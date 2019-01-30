Careful as Roger Goodell was trying to be, the NFL commissioner did share some of his feelings regarding the Broncos’ ongoing ownership dispute.
Speaking at his annual Super Bowl press conference Wednesday, Goodell was several questions in when he paused to take a drink of water as he was getting asked about the lawsuit filed against the trustees representing Broncos owner Pat Bowlen and whether he would agree to arbitrate the ownership dispute.
"As you know, that is an ongoing dispute," Goodell said. “It is one our office, myself in particular, may be involved with so I’m limited in how much I can say at this point in time. I guess I’d say in the short term, that it's sad when disputes like this occur. It's not something Pat Bowlen, who I knew very well, would have wanted."
