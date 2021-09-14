ENGLEWOOD - Two 20-minute periods, 4-on-4, penalty shots instead of power plays. It wasn’t regulation hockey, but after three days of drills, the Colorado Avalanche’s development camp burgundy-white game was a close-enough tuneup.
Burgundy’s Bowen Byram and Alex Newhook were easy to spot, not just because the jerseys have appeared in NHL play. They held onto the puck a little longer, sped up a little faster.
Neither, however, scored in a five-man shootout. Team Burgundy had the advantage there with 2021 first-rounder Oskar Olausson leading off with a patient goal, Shane Bowers scoring low and Matej Kaslik nudging the puck in while falling.
On the other end, Swedish prospect Andreas Wingerli earned the loudest reaction with a bar-down shot. Trent Minor stopped everything else he faced.
One more practice will take place Thursday before the players depart for the 2021 Rookie Faceoff in Arizona.
“We feel strong in the group we’ve got,” assistant general manager Craig Billington said. “It’s been a really good week in the format we’ve done where we’ve got the development camp and then segue into the rookie camp. Getting to know these guys better and spend time with them. I think it’s been really beneficial for everybody.”
Sampo Ranta gave White a 1-0 lead before Byram and Bowers scored in quick succession for Burgundy.
Alex Beaucage, a 2019 third-rounder, tied the score at 2 just before the shootout with a slap shot inside the post and has impressed.
“It’s good to see him show himself and his skill set, why we signed him,” Billington said. “We’ll continue to work with (him). It was, I thought, a good showing for him and I look forward to seeing him in Arizona.”