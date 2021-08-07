DENVER — Redemption games are often a thing of beauty. And this one from Austin Gomber will leave a lasting impact.
Gomber, who five days ago was pulled from his start after a 40-pitch fourth inning, rebounded Saturday to throw a career-high nine strikeouts in six shutout innings as the Rockies defeated the Marlins 7-4.
"I was over it then," Gomber said. "It was more about just trying to win the series tonight and just trying to build off that moment today."
In his last outing, Gomber said he had no feel for any of his pitches. Manager Bud Black felt it was best to remove him, much to Gomber’s protest, to make sure he could stay healthy for the rest of the season. The Rockies see the southpaw as a big part of their rotation moving forward, and keeping him ready for the future was more important than finishing an inconsequential August matchup.
The Rockies, though, were confident that his San Diego departure was just a one-time thing. On Saturday, Gomber strutted out to the mound the same, confident pitcher he’s been all season. He got better as the night went on, trudging through a 17-pitch first inning, where he was a little sporadic, but ending his day by striking out the side in the sixth.
Gomber relied on his four-pitch mix, and his slider and change-up were especially effective.
"When I visualize what he can do, it looks like that," Black said.
Gomber, traded to the Rockies as part of the Nolan Arenado exchange, has been been given the chance to start every five days for the first time in his career, and has proven that he belongs in a big-league rotation.
He’s conquered the challenge of pitching at Coors Field, and has a 1.70 ERA in his first year pitching at altitude. Gomber said he's learned it's best not to try to do too much here — he has his best outings when he focuses on being aggressive in the strike zone.
"They didn't put up a sign-up sheet asking who wanted to be traded, it's how the game is," Gomber said. "The guys did a great job making me comfortable and making me feel like I belonged here."
For the third day in a row though, the Rockies’ offense took center stage, but not without a scare. Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 14 games in the fifth inning, but went down in the sixth after getting hit by a pitch in the right hand. He was diagnosed initially with a right hand contusion, and the Rockies will be crossing their fingers that this doesn’t require another stint on the injured list. He spent most of 2020 out with shoulder problems, and the start of the 2021 season with a hamstring strain. X-rays were negative on Rodgers.
Connor Joe, still fighting for his permanent roster spot, has proved again that he can produce when he’s in the lineup. He got the start in left field, and finished with two hits and a career-high four RBIs. He’s reached base in 19 out of the 20 games he’s started. Trevor Story had two hits, giving him at least one hit in every game since the trade deadline inaction that left him confused and surprisingly still in purple.
A Rockies game wouldn’t be complete though without bullpen drama, and Tyler Kinley alone provided enough to get fans' hearts racing. He gave up four earned runs, cutting the Rockies’ lead from 7-0 to 7-4. Robert Stephenson, Carlos Estévez and Daniel Bard were able to finish the job.