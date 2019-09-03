When the day’s Air Force Academy rigors are done, Luke Trujillo has an oasis — lush, wild turkey-dotted Eisenhower Golf Course.
“Everyone tells me that all the time — ‘you’re so lucky,'” Trujillo said.
“It’s the perfect lifestyle for me.”
Trujillo made the in-town jump from Discovery Canyon, where he won the 4A state individual title as a junior in 2016, helped the Thunder to a team title and was The Gazette’s Peak Performer of the Year.
Even though he knew he wanted to attend the Air Force Academy at 13 and switched from soccer to golf to help make it happen, he still didn’t know if he was good enough to make the team, or what would happen when he got there.
He survived and thrived his freshman year. He uses golf as his escape, a strategy coach George Koury supports.
“We’ve had two-time state champs from very good golf states come and struggle,” Koury said. “Luke stepped in and used golf as his mechanism to kind of deal with everything. It worked well for all of us.”
Trujillo was the Falcons' top golfer in his first appearance at the Mountain West championship last season over 54 holes, tying for 35th at 217 (+1). He performed under pressure again, as his 2-under 70 in the final round tied his career best so far at Air Force.
The freshman posted the second-best season stroke average on the team at 74.63.
Even though Trujillo only started talking to Koury less than a year before starting at Air Force, they’re on the same wavelength. Trujillo said he didn’t qualify for several tournaments, but his improving play earned him inclusion, and he appeared in 27 of the team’s 33 rounds.
“It’s probably easy to have a bias against freshmen. I kind of want to go out there and prove something,” Trujillo said. “I didn’t want him to question whether he made the right decision.
“It’s a serious privilege. You know he has his faith in you and trusts you.”
He used a team exemption for the CoBank Colorado Open in late July at the Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver. With his older brother and father taking turns on his bag, Trujillo became the first Air Force golfer to make the cut since 2012 at 2-under 142 — “right on the dot.”
Koury said Trujillo and others “attacked the summer,” giving the Falcons higher expectations as they host the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational, their only home tournament of the season. It starts Friday on the Eisenhower Golf Club Blue Course.
Sophomores Trujillo and Jonathan Farmer, who paced the Falcons on the first day of the Mountain West championship, are in, along with two seniors and a junior. Air Force returns four of its starting five, and Koury expects a better finish than last year’s fourth place with a three-round total of 862 (-2).
It was their best finish and score in five years, since they last won the tournament.
“The seniors came up with a motto: Be humble, play cocky,” Koury said.