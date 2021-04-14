Colorado Avalanche starting goaltender Philipp Grubauer was added to the COVID Protocol-Related Absences list Wednesday before a game at St. Louis.
Grubauer and rookie defenseman Bowen Byram are the two Colorado players on the list.
For the second time in a week, the Avalanche posted an announcement to the team's twitter account that the team would not have a morning skate after a positive test. On Friday, a game against the Anaheim Ducks went on as scheduled after Byram tested positive.
"The Avalanche will not hold a morning skate today in St. Louis as a precaution due to one positive test from yesterday's COVID-19 testing," the statement read. "The person is in isolation and all other staff/players have been negative at this time."
Multiple outlets reported that Avalanche players and staff were vaccinated this week.
Grubauer started the team's last game, a win over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. He's started 33 of 42 games this season and is tied for the league lead in shutouts.
The Avalanche acquired two additional goaltenders through trades this season, Jonas Johansson and Devan Dubnyk. They could fill in while Grubauer is unavailable.