DENVER — All four Avalanche goals were scored by regulars — two from Mikko Rantanen, two from Andre Burakovsky — as Colorado fell 7-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights in a preseason game on Tuesday night.
Colorado weathered a dysfunctional first period and went down 2-0. When it started resembling an even NHL contest, a pair of injuries interrupted. Pavel Francouz flapped his glove at the official in the corner, trying to get his attention, apparently unable to get up. He had to wait and make a save before the whistle blew.
“It was a little upsetting. But obviously as an official, I don’t think he knew exactly what was going on,” Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri said. “I think he might have said he thought he lost the steel on his skate.”
A trainer came over and Francouz, who’s expected to back up Darcy Kuemper when the regular season starts, made his way toward the tunnel alone. Coach Jared Bednar said he didn't know the severity of the injury.
“Lower-body injury, kind of went into the post wrong there and twisted a little bit,” Bednar said. “But nothing related to the hip surgeries that he’s had.”
Surgery on each hip cost Francouz the entire 2020-21 season. Jonas Johansson relieved him just before the game’s midway point. He allowed four goals on 17 shots.
Bednar said he suspected there might be some fatigue.
“Sporadic work from our group, but not connected,” Bednar said.
“Slow game for us all around.”
William Carrier wiped out into Francouz earlier in the period with some help from behind from Colorado’s Mikhail Maltsev. Later, Kurtis MacDermid fell over Carrier near center ice and appeared to cut his face with his skate blade.
Nathan MacKinnon and Rantanen — each making his preseason debut — connected 1:43 into the second period on the power play. MacKinnon took it over the blue line and dropped it off for Rantanen, who switched sides and flicked it over Logan Thompson (34 saves).
“The first game is like you’re kind of searching for the rhythm,” Rantanen said. “But after the first, felt pretty good. Body feels good, so just waiting for the season to start.”
Burakovsky was given a generous net allowance and put one in with 3:06 left in the second period.