Colorado College scored twice in a minute during the second period but then allowed four unanswered, including an empty-netter, to fall 4-2 at No. 13 Arizona State.
Nation-leading goal scorer Johnny Walker and freshman defenseman Joshua Maniscalco each scored twice for Arizona State. Trey Bradley and Ben Copeland tallied for the Tigers.
Walker padded his country-leading goal total with his 15th of the season nearly midway through the third period on a contested goal that survived a review. That stood up as the game-winner.
Bradley connected on the power play to open the scoring 8:59 into the second period with assists from Mason Bergh and Nick Halloran. Forty-two seconds later, the Sun Devils left Copeland alone in front of the net and Alex Berardinelli set him up.
It was Copeland’s sixth point in five games (2 goals, 4 assists).
Arizona State tied it up before the period break, first from Maniscalco right off a faceoff, then Walker’s shot off a 3-on-1 that beat Alex Leclerc (33 saves) low blocker side.
“We played into their hand,” coach Mike Haviland told KRDO radio after the game. “We went into the track meet game, and that’s what they wanted.”
CC pulled Leclerc after a timeout, but struggled to get onside and surrendered an empty-netter to Maniscalco.
“We have to figure out these close ones,” Haviland said. “This year we keep finding ways to maybe lose them.”