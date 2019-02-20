Jeremy Fejedelem’s goal as a sophomore was to crack Air Force’s lineup.
He did, climbing past a handful of players above him on the depth chart.
His goal as a junior was to earn all-Mountain West recognition.
He did, notching honorable mention accolades despite a mid-August position switch from cornerback to safety.
His goal as a senior?
“Just win,” Fejedelem said Wednesday. “Do whatever it takes to win. We’re sick of losing. We want that bowl game. We want those wins every Saturday. That’s what we’re looking forward to.
“This is my last season as a football player, realistically. So I just want to have a lot of success as a team. And then whatever happens personally with that comes with it.”
Fejedelem has had a no-nonsense look to him early in spring practice. On Wednesday he picked off a pass and dunked it into the turnover bucket. He also made a tackle against the first-team offense, dragging the man all the way to the ground even though the team wasn’t in full pads. That led to a brief skirmish that Fejedelem said was all in good fun.
Fejedelem and the defensive secondary may have plenty to say in getting the Falcons back into the winning column after back-to-back 5-7 seasons.
In addition to Fejedelem, Air Force returns three players with starting experience at safety. Garrett Kauppila, back for a fifth season after a medical turnback as a junior, has been as good as anyone on the Falcons’ defense for the past two years when healthy. Senior Grant Theil made one start last year and made the most of it, making seven tackles with an interception and a forced fumble in a victory over New Mexico. James Jones isn’t practicing now but should be back in the fall. He was the starter as a sophomore but lost his junior season to a knee injury.
“I think we’re going to play around a little bit, maybe add a nickel package,” Fejedelem said of the team’s glut of experienced safeties. “We’re doing a lot of fun things.”
Defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said one option not under consideration is moving Fejedelem back to cornerback. Rising junior Tre’ Bugg and senior Zane Lewis have those spots manned. But more than that, you don’t mess with a formula that worked when it comes to Fejedelem, whose 104 tackles at free safety led the team by 34.
“I tell you what, he was really productive at that safety position,” Rudzinski said. “I think it would be silly for us to move him.”
So Fejedelem has some time to finally settle into his new position. He said he doesn’t intend to try to bulk up for a spot that generally features players who are bigger than cornerbacks. Instead, he’s focusing on adding explosive speed.
“I’m just feeling really comfortable mentally,” said Fejedelem, who is serving this year as an element leader at the academy, placing him as one of three in charge of a roughly 100-person flight. “Just kind of work on my footwork more and work on that instead of trying to learn the whole defense again.”
NOTE
Ben Waters, a rising senior from Valor Christian in Highlands Ranch, has moved back to offense for Air Force. Waters had initially played slot receiver, but moved last year to safety. Now, with a shortage of players at slot receiver and a surplus at safety, the Falcons have moved him back. “He’s really sharp,” Rudzinski said. “He’s a young man with a really good football IQ. It’s a testament to him that he can make that switch and look pretty good out there.”