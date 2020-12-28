Gary Harris was the unheralded hero who helped the Denver Nuggets to their first win of the season Monday, a 124-111 win over the short-handed Houston Rockets at Ball Arena.
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic resumed their starring roles for the Nuggets. Murray led the Nuggets with 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting from the field, including a 4-of-6 mark from 3-point range.
“Getting him and Nikola going is going to be really important,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I thought Gary Harris had a really good game tonight.”
Jokic tied Fat Lever for Denver’s franchise lead for career triple-doubles at 43 with 19 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high 18 assists.
“They were switching and double-teaming and helping a little bit, so I was just trying to find the open guy,” Jokic said. “They made a lot of the shots and they were in the right spots, so it was easy for me”
Harris’s numbers — 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals — were less remarkable than Denver’s stars, but he also shouldered the unenviable defensive task of following James Harden around for most of the game. Houston’s scoring specialist finished with a game-high 34 points on 10-of-16 shooting, but scored 21 of those points in the second quarter alone. Nine of those points came from the free-throw line.
“It was good to see Gary make shots. I thought his defense on Harden was really good,” Malone said. “We gave him a lot of help, sent double teams at Harden to get the ball out of his hands, but I thought Gary played really well for us tonight.”
Harris scored his first bucket when he tipped in a Murray lob inside the opening two minutes, and the Nuggets would lead by 10 points after the first quarter.
“I want Gary to remain in attack mode. Gary Harris is at his best when he plays aggressive, downhill basketball and not settling,” Malone said. “He’s one of the better two-way players in the entire NBA. He started the game off by getting a lob at the rim. I think that set the tone for him.”
A 20-0 Nuggets run spanning the final minutes of the first quarter and the start of the second quarter helped the hosts to a 16-point lead before Harden dug into his bag of tricks. The Rockets’ star hit his step-back 3-pointers, baited defenders into a couple of shooting fouls behind the arc and took defenders to the hoop when they got too close. Harris and company limited Harden to six points after halftime.
“I think we all know what Gary does on the defensive end for us. I think that’s the biggest part that he brings to our team,” teammate Paul Millsap said.
“When he’s hitting shots and getting to the paint, that’s the extra stuff for us.”
Millsap matched Jokic’s 19 points, while Michael Porter Jr. (14), Monte Morris (12) and Will Barton III (11) also reached double figures for Denver.
Christian Wood, who scored Houston’s first 11 points, finished with 23 points, while all other Rockers were held to fewer than 15 in the game.
“I thought our second-half defense, especially on Harden and Wood, was much better than it was in that first half,” Malone said.
“I thought Gary was terrific tonight.”
Harris and the Nuggets are back in action Tuesday at Sacramento, the team that beat the Nuggets in their first game of the season.