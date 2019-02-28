Once upon a time, a guy named “Goose” headed to pilot training …
No, not that Goose, thankfully.
Air Force will honor its seven seniors — its own “Goose,” Evan Giesler, Dan Bailey, Billy Christopoulos, Evan Feno, Kyle Haak, Matt Koch and Matt Serratore — before Saturday’s game. The Class of 2019 has had some fun, reaching the NCAA Elite Eight twice after back-to-back conference titles.
The seniors, in spite of missing Serratore since October, have made up just shy of half of the Falcons’ goal-scoring this season. With one more win, that group will tie the Class of 2018’s school record for wins at 86. Giesler said it’s been in the very back of their minds for a bit.
“Considering the kind of classes that have already come through this program and had success, it’s something we can be really proud of,” Giesler said. “We came to win every single day and gave it every single day, and were able to get it done.”
Seeds 2 through 6 and home-ice advantage in the Atlantic Hockey tournament will be in play for Air Force (15-12-5, 13-9-4 Atlantic Hockey) as it hosts eighth-place Holy Cross in its final regular-season series. The winner of the conference tournament earns an automatic NCAA Tournament berth, and after two straight years of using that en route to a first-round upset, anything else will be a letdown.
Whenever the run ends, there’s a high-flying future ahead. But the end doesn’t need to hurry up.
“Trying not to think too hard about it,” Giesler said. “I think I can speak for the rest of the senior class when I say we’re not taking any of this for granted, and we’re enjoying it while we still got it.”
Many incoming Falcons seem to have pilot training in mind, but wind up branching off into different disciplines. Giesler’s path was the opposite. The airmanship program and discussions with pilots steered him toward it.
“I didn’t have any intention of being a pilot when I came here,” he said. “Eventually the idea crept into my mind.”
The big, hard-working forward nicknamed “Goose” has never seen the movie "Top Gun" start to finish.
“That’s probably something I should do one of these days,” Giesler said.
There might be time in a few weeks, but for now, coach Frank Serratore says the Falcons are playing their best hockey.
“The guys are having fun, they’re feeling good about themselves,” he said Monday. “We just really haven’t had any weak links out there, and every night we had weak links, in some way, shape or form.
“Collectively, as a team, I just like the way we’re competing, the way we look ... the biggest thing for us is to stay in that groove.”
North Dakota at Colorado College
A busy week for sixth-place Colorado College (12-16-4, 6-11-3 National Collegiate Hockey Conference) continues as it hosts North Dakota (15-14-2, 9-10-1 NCHC). The Fighting Hawks are a standings spot and seven points ahead, and time is running out to make it up.
This week: CC got off to a slow start and fell 1-0 to Denver on Tuesday at home just after a split with Western Michigan. North Dakota split with Minnesota-Duluth.
FYI: Ben Copeland was named NCHC Rookie of the Month for February on Thursday. He doubled his yearly goal total in one weekend against Western Michigan.
Leaders: Colorado College, Trey Bradley (12 goals, 15 assists), Alex Leclerc (.912 save percentage, 2.74 goals against); North Dakota, Jordan Kawaguchi (8 goals, 11 assists), Adam Scheel (.910 save percentage, 2.07 GAA).