The Rockies have been bad for a long stretch now. On Tuesday, their futility reached record levels.
San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson hit three home runs and two doubles, tying Willie Mays’ team record with 16 total bases in spearheading an avalanche of offense as the Rockies fell 23-5 in the opener of a two-game series at Coors Field.
The Giants were the first team in history with three players — Dickerson, Donovan Solano and Brandon Crawford — with six RBIs. Twelve of their 27 hits went for extra bases. The 23 runs ties for the most in franchise history since moving to San Francisco.
Colorado has lost four out of five and has been outscored 55-15 in those games.
Rockies starter Jon Gray was hit hard, giving up seven runs in 2 2/3 innings — including a 480-foot home run to Dickerson (the longest for the Giants since Statcast began tracking home run distance in 2015).
“We have nowhere to go but up,” said Gray, who has given up seven or more runs in four innings or fewer twice this season. “It’s a shame, but we’re the only ones who can pull ourselves out of this position.
“Me, personally, I need to figure myself out.”
Jairo Dias also gave up seven runs, his coming in two-thirds of an inning of relief. Antonio Santos made his MLB debut with 2 1/3 innings, surrendering a pair.
Catcher Drew Butera recorded the final five outs on the mound for the Rockies. He kept the Giants scoreless in the ninth, the only inning of the game they failed to score.
This could be chalked up to a bad night for the Rockies, but it’s the continuation of a bad couple of weeks. Since starting the season 11-3, Colorado (17-19) has been outscored 167-96.
Entering Tuesday, the Rockies were still in position to qualify for the expanded playoffs in this 60-game season. They made moves to aid in that effort at the trade deadline, adding late-inning reliever Mychal Givens and center fielder Kevin Pillar (who made his Colorado debut on Tuesday, going 0 for 3).
Lately the difference has felt like more than a few extra parts. The Giants are the latest NL West team to catch fire, winning 10 of 13 in vaulting past the Rockies into third place. The second-place Padres are in an 11-4 stretch, and the Dodgers, at 27-10, have baseball’s best record.
The Rockies and Giants will quickly return to the diamond with a 1:10 p.m. game on Wednesday before Colorado will have its first scheduled off day since Aug. 13. It will be worth watching if any animosity carries over with the quick turnover, particularly since San Francisco manager Gabe Kapler challenged a call at first in the seventh inning with his team leading 18-2.
Rockies manager Bud Black cited his longstanding policy of not commenting on decisions from opposing managers in opting not to weigh in on Kapler’s seventh-inning challenge.
Garrett Hampson, who started at shortstop as Trevor Story was given a day off, hit two home runs for the Rockies.