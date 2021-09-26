DENVER — The Rockies entered their last home stand with a chance to make a dent in their National League west competitors quest for a a division title.
Instead, the Rockies dropped two of three to the Dodgers and all three to the Giants, including losing 6-2 on Sunday.
This was the Rockies last game against a contender this season, and it was as indicative as any as to where they stand. The Giants have outscored them 116-60 this season, as the Rockies went a franchise-worst 4-15 against them. It’s just the fourth time that the Rockies have lost 15 teams to the same team in a single season.
After sweeping the Rockies, the Giants remain two games ahead of the Dodgers in the National League West race. The Rockies will now host the Nationals for three games before heading to Arizona later this week to wrap up their schedule.
Antonio Senzatela will get one of those starts against the Diamondbacks. On Sunday, he made his last at Coors Field for the season. He wasn’t flashy, but Senzatela has provided the Rockies with something even more valuable: consistency.
In the second half of the season, Senzatela has been the Rockies most reliable starter. He’s pitched at least six innings in 15 of his last 17 innings, including on Sunday, when he gave up just two earned runs. He ran into traffic often, giving up eight total hits, but did enough to get himself out of most situations. His ERA right now is 4.10, his lowest for a full season.
On offense, the Rockies struck out 15 times, with Giants’ starter Kevin Gausman recording 11 of those. Garrett Hampson, the Rockies’ leadoff batter, hit the first pitch he saw in the first inning for a single. Then the Rockies didn’t get another hit until the fifth, when CJ Cron hit his 28th home run of the season, two off of his season-high from 2018.