DENVER — Someone forget to tell Chi Chi González that he wasn’t throwing a live batting practice to the Giants.
The Giants didn’t mind though. They had a blast hitting double after double after double off him on Tuesday night. They drove him out after 1 1/3 innings, but notched five runs off him first. It wasn’t just González they decimated. It was the entire pitching staff, taking down the Rockies 12-3 on their home turf.
"At times you have to give the team on the other side a little credit," manager Bud Black said. "The Giants came out firing on some mistakes from our starter. They got the barrel to the ball. They're aggressive."
On the plus side, at least there were cute puppies at bark in the park day to distract fans from what was happening on the field in front of them.
The 11 runs given up were the most allowed at Coors Field since May 4, the last time the Giants were in town and scored 12 in the first game of a doubleheader. The Giants also racked up 10 runs Sept. 6. The Rockies will activate Jon Gray to start Wednesday, as they try to end the series on a good note.
The Rockies' road problems have been extensively documented. Their pitching hasn’t been as sharp away from Coors, and their bats have been anything but lively. But playing at home this season has been the exact opposite, except, apparently, when the best team in baseball is in town.
González was knocked around for three runs in the first. It started with a little bit of bad luck, after Tommy La Stella’s pop-up was called fair, even as it appeared to drop on the other side of the foul line. Brandon Belt and Buster Posey then hit doubles, and Brandon Crawford had a single. Even Giants starter Logan Webb got in on the fun, hitting an RBI double in the second.
González is at his best when he keeps the ball low and gets ground outs. But he couldn't get the ball down on Tuesday.
"The Giants took advantage of it," Black said. "They are swinging the bats well. When they got a good pitch to hit, they smoked it."
González was pulled after giving up that fifth run, yielding the game to Ashton Goudeau. The Giants were one of six teams to claim him in the past year, then designate him for assignment shortly after. He’s in Colorado to provide long relief with González in the rotation again, and Goudeau was able to give the Rockies 3.1 innings. But he too was tossed around, giving up two earned runs.
The Giants scored one run off Robert Stephenson, then smacked Julian Fernández around for three. It was just the second outing of Fernández, a flame-throwing reliever who was called up Sept. 1. Daniel Bard, back in the ninth at least for the night, also gave up a run.