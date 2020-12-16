Edgar Amaya
Position: offensive line
Height: 6-4
Weight: 315
Previous school: Russellville High School (Ala.)
Coach’s quote: “Edgar is a really good drive-blocker,” CU offensive line coach Mitch Rodrigue said. “He runs well. He is very athletic and a very smart student, which I like. We like smart guys around here. Edgar is going to be a great addition to the Buffaloes.”
Why Colorado: “It is family over there, just the way everybody clicks, especially when I was on my virtual visit,” Amaya said. "It is family. Everybody was clicking and we all jelled together. The culture there is different. You can tell we are going to be something special.”
Jackson Anderson
Position: Offensive line
Height: 6-4
Weight: 290
Previous school: Mineola High School (Texas)
Coach’s quote: “He is very athletic, physical, and played a lot of defensive line. He has a big upside,” Rodrigue said. “His athletic ability is one of the things that struck me as a big positive. He is a great student. He is a smart kid. I just think he is going to be a fantastic addition.”
Why Colorado: “I want to get a good degree, have a good time playing football, and learn a lot,” Anderson said.
Allan Baugh
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-3
Weight: 265
Previous school: St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Fla.)
Coach’s quote: “He is a talented guy with a great family. He has a high football IQ, as well as being a smart kid. I am excited about his upside,” CU defensive line coach Chris Wilson said. "He gives us a lot of position flexibility at his spot. The game is changing a lot. These guys aren’t just straight-line players. He also gives you enough flexibility in the ability to rush.”
Why Colorado: “I want to become a better person. Football comes and goes. I fully believe in myself and that I will be a great player at Colorado, but more so developing as a person, a leader, and as a man,” Baugh said. “Developing going forward after college and having a successful career in whatever I do.”
Cole Becker
Position: Kicker
Height: 6-4
Weight: 215
Previous school: Rocklin High School (Roseville, Calif.)
Coach’s quote: “Cole Becker is a big-time prospect. He is a big kid with a big-time leg,” quality control/special teams coach Chris Reinert said. “He led the state his junior season in made field goals with 14. Certainly kicking in altitude will help as well. He has a high ceiling. He is also somebody that is mentally tough.”
Why Colorado: “I’m excited for the football, but I’m excited for everything else that the campus has to offer,” Becker said. “I really like the town and looking forward to meeting new people.”
Drew Carter
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-3
Weight: 195
Previous school: Tigard High School (Ore.)
Coach’s quote: “The biggest thing that stands out is his athleticism. He is a kid who is a multisport athlete. He is a guy that can get out of some trouble with his legs,” CU quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Danny Langsdorf said. “He has enough arm talent to make all of the throws. We have known about this kid for a long time. We are really fortunate to get him.”
Why Colorado: “I always said I was going to go where I was most wanted,” Carter said. “You guys made me feel that way. I took a visit out there and loved it. I instantly fell in love with it and the community. Boulder is really nice and it really felt like home. I felt wanted there and I am super happy with my decision.”
Zephaniah Maea
Position: Inside linebacker
Height: 6-1
Weight: 235
Previous school: Liberty High School (Las Vegas)
Coach’s quote: “He is very quick and explosive. He is a great young man. If you talk to him on the phone for five minutes you will fall in love with him and you’ll understand why he is the type of player and leader that he is back home,” CU defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Tyson Summers said. “I think playing linebacker comes down so much to being able to have instincts. I think that is one thing Niah is similar to Nate (Landman) in. You see a guy who plays with a lot of instincts and a guy who can diagnose run plays really quickly and then has bad intentions when they get to the ball. They both are very similar in that regard.”
Why Colorado: “I am excited to play football,” Maea said. “That is what I love to do. I will be the first one to go to college in my family so it is going to be great.”
Zion Magalei
Position: Outside linebacker
Height: 6-4
Weight: 270
Previous school: Chandler High School (Ariz.)
Coach’s quote: “Number one, Zion is a great kid. He is a very active player. He is very sudden and productive. He has a great frame and is very passionate about the game,” CU outside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski said. “That is what is impressive about him. He has the dip and the bend and can get home to the quarterback. He is a great pass rusher, but he is physical against the run. He has a great awareness of where the quarterback is in the pocket.”
Tyas Martin
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-4
Weight: 320
Previous school: Jacksonville High School (Helena, Ark.)
Coach’s quote: “Tyas is a ‘natural big-man’ as we like to call him. He is not manufactured. He is a natural 300-pounder,” Wilson said. “The biggest thing that he brings is not only is he a ‘natural big man,’ but he is a guy with big-time athleticism. I think his ceiling only gets better. Very rarely do you get that type of athleticism from a guy his size. His ability to beat the double team and then go track the football is really explosive.”
Why Colorado: “It felt like home,” Martin said. “The coaches always kept in contact and we didn’t just talk about football. We talked about life, family, and everything else. It was a perfect fit for me.”
Kaylin Moore
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
Previous school: Oaks Christian Academy (West Lake, Calif.)
Coach’s quote: “He is a special guy. He is a son of a coach. Football intelligence is very high. He is very athletic and plays a lot of positions,” cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin said. “ He is also a pretty dang good receiver too. We have to keep him under our hat because you know coach Karl Dorrell’s history as a receiver coach. We are really excited for him because he brings a sense of toughness and a quiet confidence. He is a kid that has the natural leadership skills that we are looking for in every class. He is going to bring that.”
Why Colorado: “I want to have a goal for academics and a goal for football,” Moore said. “I want to make sure that my grades are up to speed first. That is what my parents tell me to do and make sure all of that is handled before I get onto the field. When I get onto the field, I want to do my best every day. Go hard in practice and go hard in the game whenever I get an opportunity.”
Trustin Oliver
Position: Safety
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Previous school: Iowa Western Community College
Coach’s quote: “He is a big, physical player at the point of attack. He is a good tackler. He likes contact," CU safeties coach Brett Maxie said. “When the ball is in the air he turns into a receiver. He is used to that because he has spent some time playing receiver. He has an incredible vertical. He can go up and get the ball. His wingspan is incredible and his run after the catch is unbelievable.”
Why Colorado: “After the coaching change, coach Karl Dorrell gave me a call and I felt like he was a really stand-up guy. We keep in constant communication weekly. It is amazing to see that they care so much to keep in contact with me and I also do the same. That just means a lot for someone from junior college looking for a home.”
Erik Olsen
Position: Tight end
Height: 6-5
Weight: 240
Previous school: Heritage High School (Littleton)
Coach’s quote: “He is a basketball player with a big frame and big body. He is big in person. He’ll be really good,” CU tight ends coach Taylor Embree said. “He’s got good feet and he likes to finish. You see him in the run game finishing guys. I think he is going to bring that next level of attitude and athleticism to our program. With his athleticism, he can catch the ball and go and out-run the defense.”
Why Colorado: “Colorado has a great engineering program. They have a great mix of everything I was looking for. Some schools were super good at one thing and other schools were kind of lacking in that area. CU has great education, especially the engineering department,” Olsen said. “They have a great football fan base and I am super comfortable with the coaching staff. I love coach Embree and coach Dorrell. They are both super great guys and I am excited to play for them.”
Chase Penry
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
Previous school: Cherry Creek (Greenwood Village)
Coach’s quote: “Chase is a very good football player,” CU wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini said. “We had Chase in camp. We had a chance to really work him out. We had a camp before COVID hit. I got a chance to work with him, see him run routes, and see the football savviness. He really does a good job with his body control. He has excellent ball skills and is faster than people think.”
Why Colorado: “Initially, what made me want to commit so early was my relationship with coach Chiaverini. In Boulder, I felt like I was at home. It is right down the road from me,” Penry said. “Honoring that commitment was really big to me. I wanted to give coach Dorrell a real chance to hear from him and hear his plans for the program. To see it working out this fall is truly amazing.”
Nikko Reed
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5-10
Weight: 160
Previous school: Moreau Catholic High School (Oakland, Calif.)
Coach’s quote: “Nikko is the jitterbug of the crew. Nikko gets after it,” Martin said. “He plays in multiple positions. He is a kick returner and plays a little offense. He plays corner and can even move inside and play the nickel spot too. He is a guy who we are really excited to get out here. He is a guy with a high football IQ.”
Why Colorado: “I am most excited for a new environment,” Reed said. “I am from the Bay and I’ve never been to Colorado. It is new for me and I am excited about getting out there and playing football.”
Ty Robinson
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-4
Weight: 185
Previous school: Eaglecrest (Aurora)
Coach’s quote: “Here is a guy who has a huge ceiling. He is long and rangy. He has good ball skills and can stretch the field,” Chiaverini said. “I see Ty making a lot of plays for the Buffaloes over the next couple of years. Ty Robinson is a long athlete who can run. He is a long strider with good speed. You don’t see people catch him too often.”
Why Colorado: “My family can watch me play and come up here,” Robinson said. “I like how everyone in the staff is really outgoing and really cares about their recruits. I get messages all the time from the staff. It is really cool how much everyone cares and how dedicated (Colorado) is.”
Tyrin Taylor
Position: Cornerback
Height: 6-2
Weight: 180
Previous school: William A. Hough High School (Huntersville, N.C.)
Coach’s quote: “Tyrin Taylor has really fluid hips and good ball skills. He has a very high football IQ. He understands technique and knows leverage,” Martin said. “He plays the ball really well in the air. He has no panic when the ball is up in the air. He goes up and gets it. He is not the kind of guy who is really grabby. It is all a natural ball knack for him. I am looking forward to getting him here on campus and unleashing him on some of these Pac-12 receivers.”
Why Colorado: “Colorado has an awesome football program. Education is a top priority for them as well,” Taylor said. “It was basically a call from heaven saying it was the best place for me. Also, I am from North Carolina so why not move to another state and see what Colorado has in store for me.”
Ryan Williams
Position: Defensive line
Height: 6-5
Weight: 260
Previous school: Shadow Creek High School (Pearland, Texas)
Coach’s quote: “We are really excited about Ryan. We are looking for guys with championship pedigrees who come from winning programs,” Wilson said. “He really has a big upside. He can play the defensive end position as well as the defensive tackle position. We are really excited about what he brings to the table.”
Why Colorado: “I committed to Colorado because of the coaching staff. They made me feel at home. coach Wilson and coach Aziz (Shittu) always called me every week telling me how they can't wait to meet me and the good time I am going to have at CU,” Williams said. “Especially coach Aziz, he is like a big brother to me. He is always playing around and making jokes and stuff. They all give me good vibes.”
Trevor Woods
Position: Safety
Height: 6-2
Weight: 200
Previous school: James E. Taylor High School (Katy, Texas)
Coach’s quote: “When I first looked at him I was like, ‘Why haven’t we offered this kid?’ The kid is unbelievably talented in terms of ball skills,” Maxie said. “I have not seen a safety that I have recruited like him in terms of ball skills. Trevor had four interceptions for touchdowns in his junior season. You are talking about a guy who has instincts, range, and is tough.”
Why Colorado: “It was the relationship I was able to build with some of the coaches,” Woods said. “I got along with them really well. I have family around the area and Boulder is an amazing place. On game days, hopefully we have a filled-up stadium and get to play in front of that every home game.”