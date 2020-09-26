German Marquez gave another glance of what the Rockies wasted in a disappointing 2020 season.
The team’s ace went seven innings Saturday night, giving up five hits and three unearned runs as Colorado won 10-3 at Arizona.
It’s been like this most of the year for Marquez and the top of the Rockies’ rotation, yet they were eliminated from postseason contention Friday night and are playing out the string in a year where more than half the teams will play beyond the regular season.
Colorado starters rank third in baseball in combined Wins Above Average, and nine of the top 12 teams on that list have clinched playoff berths.
This was Marquez’s ninth quality start (at least six innings, three or fewer earned runs) in 13 turns.
"Every outing I gave it my best for the team," said Marquez, who also stressed it was a goal to get his ERA under 4.00 after it had ballooned to 4.88 largely because of a 10-run start at Houston.
His season ERA finished at 3.75.
Colorado entered September one game under .500 and holding the final playoff spot. In this month Marquez has done everything to help the team keep that position, posting a 2.14 ERA as the club has gone 4-1 in his starts.
"The in-game poise, the confidence, the ability to pick up his teammates if we make an error, the ability to minimize damage," said manager Bud Black, rattling off the attributes he sees in Marquez. "That’s the sign of a good pitcher, a pitcher who is growing. I think we saw that tonight.
"I also think there’s room for improvement. That’s the exciting thing for us."
But, of course, the Rockies haven’t produced the pieces surrounding Marquez and the starters and experienced a 6-13 fade since climbing back to .500 with a series victory at the Los Angeles Dodgers three weeks ago.
The blame for the slide will be sorted out in the coming weeks and months, but it won’t fall on Marquez, Antonio Senzatela and Kyle Freeland — as deep a collection of 1-2-3 starters as can be found in the National League.
Saturday showed again what this team could look like when most of the major components are working (they didn’t field, committing four errors for the first time in four years, though Kevin Pillar’s throw to the plate from right field to get Pavin Smith will make the highlight reels). They pitched, though, with Marquez striking out seven in his seven innings. And they hit. Elias Diaz and Ryan McMahon homered, Trevor Story had an RBI triple and the team piled up 13 hits, with six going for extra bases.
It doesn’t much matter now. The season ends Sunday. But it’s a reminder that this team has all along possessed some of the key pieces to have experienced a different fate.