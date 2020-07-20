German Marquez is next to be first for the Colorado Rockies.
He vows it won’t be his last time, either.
Manager Bud Black named Marquez the opening day pitcher on Monday as the team completed its preseason work at Coors Field. Marquez will take the ball against the Texas Rangers on the road Friday night to begin a 60-game season.
“It’s going to be one of many," Marquez said.
Jon Gray will pitch Game 2 on Saturday, followed by Kyle Freeland on Sunday.
Beyond that?
“Let’s get through this weekend,” Black said.
The opening day nod should come as no surprise, as Marquez, 25, paced Rockies pitchers last year in wins (12), innings pitched (174), strikeouts (175) and WHIP (1.20). His .613 career winning percentage (38-24) places the Venezuelan-born right-hander atop the club’s all-time list fewer than four years after his big-league debut in late 2016.
“It means a lot to me,” Marquez said, noting that an opening day start, an All-Star Game and a Cy Young Award were among his many goals.
For the Rockies’ organization, a season that earns Marquez a chance to repeat this feat would be a more modest but perhaps more relevant objective.
Marquez will be Colorado’s 20th opening day starting pitcher as it begins its 28th season. No pitcher has made more than two opening day starts for the team.
No other position has seen such turnover. Second base has seen the second-most activity, with 18 players drawing opening starts. First base, thanks largely to Todd Helton’s long run, has seen only six starters in Game 1.
The reasons for shifting atop the rotation are entirely performance-based, mirroring the recurring theme for the team long-plagued in its run-prevention efforts in a stadium perched in thin air a mile above sea level.
Rockies opening day pitchers, in the year they earned that right, are a collective 250-252 with a 5.02 ERA. With few exceptions — Jon Gray in 2017, Ubaldo Jimenez in 2010, Mike Hampton in 2002 — the ace has dropped back into the rotation the next year or pitched his way off the club. Largely forgettable names like Joe Kennedy (2005), Kip Wells (2008) and Jeremy Guthrie (2012) are among those to take a turn on opening day.
Marquez and the Rockies will be opposed by Texas righty Lance Lynn in the first game at Globe Life Field in Arlington at 6:05 p.m. Friday on AT&T Sports Net. The Rockies left for Texas on Monday and the teams will play two exhibition games this week.
Colorado Rockies opening day starting pitchers
German Marquez, 2020*
Kyle Freeland, 2019
Jon Gray, 2017-18
Jorge De La Rosa, 2014, ‘16
Kyle Kendrick, 2015
Jhoulys Chacin, 2013
Jeremy Guthrie, 2012
Ubaldo Jimenez, 2010-11
Aaron Cook, 2007, ‘09
Kip Wells, 2008
Jason Jennings, 2003, ‘06
Joe Kennedy, 2005
Shawn Estes, 2004
Mike Hampton, 2001-02
Pedro Astacio, 2000
Darryl Kile, 1998-99
Kevin Ritz, 1996-97
Bill Swift, 1995
Armando Reynoso, 1994
David Nied, 1993
*Announced Monday