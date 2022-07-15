By Danielle Allentuck
DENVER — It was about this time a year ago, against this very same team at this very same venue, that Germán Márquez did something remarkable.
It was a complete game shutout in under 100 pitches. He gave up just one hit, when Ka'ai Tom hit a single to break up the no-hitter attempt in the ninth inning. It was a milestone night for Márquez.
Friday night wasn't quite as special for Márquez, but it was yet another career moment. He knew he was going to have a good game against the Pirates, and he was right: he earned his 900th career strikeout. Márquez is just the second player in franchise history to reach that mark, joining Jorge De La Rosa.
"It means a lot to me," Márquez said. "I've been here for six years, 900 is a lot. I want to be on top, I want to hit 1000.
It was one of four strikeouts for Márquez, combined with the Rockies' offensive efforts, that led the team to a 13-2 win over the Pirates to open the three-game series. The Rockies have won seven of their last nine games, including four of five at home.
"We have to keep going, there's a lot of baseball left," manager Bud Black said. "We have to hit, we have to pitch, we have to play defense. Right now, over the past couple of weeks, we've been doing that."
Márquez opened the night with a 1-2-3 inning, one of two for the right-hander. He rarely ran into traffic, getting himself out of it each time. He gave up his only two runs in the third and fifth innings, one on a sacrifice fly and the other on a RBI single. The breaking ball and fastball command was good, especially against left-handed hitters. Location was overall where he needed to be, even if a few right-handed batters got to him.
The Rockies starter was hit in his leg with a liner in the sixth, falling down on the impact. Márquez got up after a few moments and threw a few warm-up pitches before giving the thumbs up to keep going. It had no impact on him, he said. He made it just two more batters before he was removed after 6 ⅔ innings, giving up just two earned runs and no walks.
"I feel like everything is right," he said. "It feels nice."
Márquez got plenty of help from his offense, which combined for 17 hits and 13 runs. Every player in the lineup had at least one hit, with each of them getting on base at least twice. C.J. Cron and Brendan Rodgers hit back-to-back home runs, their 21st and 9th of the season respectively. Charlie Blackmon, Ryan McMahon, Elias Díaz and Randal Grichuk all had multi-hit days. Rodgers had four RBIs, while Díaz had three.
Iglesias leaves game early
Shortstop José Iglesias left the game after the fourth inning with neck stiffness. He had a run in with Pirates first baseman Josh VanMeter in the second inning, but its unclear whether that was the cause for the injury. Iglesias also left the game early July 8 after a collision at home plate. He missed the rest of the series against the Diamondbacks as he recovered.
He was shaken up after being removed on Friday, Black said, but expected to be fine. Garrett Hampson played the rest of the game at shortstop.