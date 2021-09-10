The Phillies fans started the MVP chant and didn’t relent until Bryce Harper’s at-bat was over.
Germán Márquez wasn’t phased. In the bottom of the fifth, with two outs, two runners on and a full count, Márquez tossed out his curveball, deceiving Harper, who swung for strike three.
"That was the at-bat of the night," manager Bud Black said. "Good battle between two All-Stars."
Márquez has not been sharp lately — he had a a 7.77 ERA in his previous five starts — but on Friday got back on track. He pitched six shut out innings, as the Rockies beat the Phillies 11-2.
At the beginning of the season, when Márquez had trouble commanding his fastball, he retreated to the bullpen in full purple uniform twice in between each start. Pitching coach Steve Foster stood there with a stopwatch, timing every movement. They came up with a precise range from first movement to last that he needed to hit — 1.95 to 2.05 seconds.
With his tempo corrected, Márquez went on the best stretch of his career, almost throwing a no-hitter at the end of June and playing in the All-Star game a month later. He got the timing down so pact that he could correct himself in between innings, even on a night when Foster was out sick and wasn't there to time him.
This time around, as Márquez went on a down period again, it was his slider that was the problem. It’s felt off in both games and side sessions over the past three weeks, so he did the same thing he did at the beginning of the season: he started working on that tempo again.
"I'm always looking for that little thing that I'm missing," he said. "I spend a lot of time in the bullpen. That little thing that is going to make me better."
On Friday, he was sharp again. He struck out six, and walked just one. He slowed his timing down, and his slider and breaking ball were "Marquez-style" again. His fastball was also effective.
"There's been a couple stinkers, no doubt." Black said. "It says a lot about his durability, his stamina, what he does in between starts ... he put up six zeros on the road against a good team."
Márquez shined at the plate too, hitting a RBI single in the second inning. It was his 12th hit and seventh RBI of the season, as he chases his second silver slugger nod in what will likely be the last year he’s able to win the award — the National League is expected to adopt the designated hitter next season.
"It would be fun if I won the silver slugger again," Márquez said. "I love to hit. I love to get on base."
Márquez had one of three hits in the second, with Sam Hilliard and Yonathan Daza also contributing as the Rockies jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Phillies on their bullpen day. Charlie Blackmon, back in his old leadoff spot for the third time this season, drove in a run in the fourth, and Trevor Story and CJ Cron hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh. Elias Díaz capped off the night in the ninth, hitting a grand slam, his second of the season and 17th total home run.