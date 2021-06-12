Germán Márquez creeped back into his old habits on Saturday.
After starting the season with command issues, especially with his fastball, Márquez found his groove. In his previous four starts, he had allowed just three total runs.
But on Saturday, his wild delivery was reminiscent of those rough outings early in the season. His fastball was once again too high, his slider too low and flat. He gave up 12 hits and eight earned runs in five innings, as the Reds defeated the Rockies 10-3.
There were signs from the beginning that Saturday was not going to be Márquez’s day. Five out of his first six pitches were balls, and he walked the Reds’ leadoff batter Jonathan India on five pitches. The Reds scored two in the first, two in the third and three in the fifth.
It was the third day in a row that the Rockies got a suboptimal performance from a starting pitcher, the position group that was hailed as the hallmark of an otherwise inexperienced team. Chi Chi González allowed 11 hits and eight runs on June 10 in Miami, and Kyle Freeland gave up five home runs on June 11. Those marks were career-highs for González and Freeland.
Rockies pitchers have been far better at home than on the road this season, a reality that has manager Bud Black stumped. They have a combined 4.41 ERA at Coors Field, a hitter's park that can be difficult to pitch at because of the altitude, and 5.6 ERA on the road. They have allowed 10 or more runs on the road four times.
It doesn’t help when the offense gives them little support. Despite scoring three runs in the second inning — off a RBI single from Connor Joe and a RBI double from Elias Diaz — the Rockies went six straight innings without scoring to close the game.