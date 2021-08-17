DENVER — An hour before the game, as a splattering of fans began to file into Coors Field, Germán Márquez stood alone in right field, in his own bubble.
His last outing, when he gave up seven runs in four innings, was already out of his mind. He’s been through this twice this season already — once after a start in Cincinnati and another one at home against the Giants. Each time he’s come back and was masterful in his next start, and Tuesday night started off on the same path as he glided through the first six innings.
But this time was different, as he was sick and wasn't feeling well all day, and still wasn't his best by game time. He still held the Padres to just one hit until the seventh, before he just hit a wall and an into some trouble. The Rockies held on though to beat the Padres 7-3.
"He showed his grit," manager Bud Black said. "No excuses, no complaints."
Perhaps the biggest highlight of the night for Márquez came when he was at the plate, not on the mound. He had two hits, a double and a single, and two RBIs. Both times, he was able to send home his battery mate Elias Díaz. Márquez already has one silver slugger under his trophy case. Now, he's starting to think about what it would be like to add another.
"Hitting was fun tonight," he said.
Márquez's fastball command was solid, and he even threw in four change-ups, a pitch that has been an up-and-down battle for him. But in the seventh, two sliders and a fastball turned out poorly for him. After leaving the Padres’ lineup helpless, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth and Tommy Pham made him pay for his poor location, all three hitting home runs. Cronenworth’s was an inside the park adventure that bounced off the right-center wall in front of Charlie Blackmon and rolled past Sam Hilliard.
A single by Eric Hosmer with one out was the last straw for Black. Márquez finished the day with four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings. At this point, Márquez was tired from his bug and ready to be done.
"He was the best ball player on the field again," Blackmon said. "His efficiency was so good. Just dominating really."
Lucky for Márquez, he got plenty of backup by the Coors-happy offense. Blackmon homered for the second day in a row, a two-run shot in the seventh that gave the Rockies some breathing room. CJ Cron, the walk-off hero on Monday night, followed suit with a homer of his own. He leads the team with 21 for the season. It was the sixth time this season the Rockies have hit back-to-back home runs, all of which came at home.
Roster moves and injury updates
Austin Gomber was placed on the paternity list, as he and his wife, Rachel, are expecting their second baby boy. Alan Trejo was recalled from Triple-A. Chi Chi González will be activated from the injured list Wednesday to start in place of Gomber.
Jordan Sheffield, on the 60-day IL with a lat strain, threw 25 pitches in a live batting practice. He’ll have one more session before heading out on a rehab assignment. The Rockies are still hopeful their rookie reliever will return this season.