DENVER — After his last start, when he carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Germán Márquez admitted that the elusive accomplishment was on his mind. Then, with a sly smile and a shrug of his shoulders, he quietly added that maybe he’ll do it next time.
Well, next time almost came Tuesday night.
Márquez thought about that comment for five days, and on Tuesday night he carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning before giving up his only hit to Ka'ai Tom. He pitched a complete game, as the Rockies defeated Pittsburgh 8-0.
"It is what it is," Márquez said. "I just missed one pitch."
It was the second complete one hit game in Rockies' history, with Márquez also pitching the other one in 2019. The Rockies have just one no-hitter — Ubaldo Jimenez in 2010. Márquez thinks he'll be able to add his name on that exclusive list soon.
"I've been working hard," he said. "I feel like it's going to happen pretty soon."
Márquez is at a point now where he knows he's going to go out and pitch a great game. Everything is working for him, and his confidence is sky-high. On Tuesday, he was on from the first pitch, his body language confident as he worked his way through his outing. He was focused on catcher Elias Díaz, only taking his eyes off his battery mate when he went to take a deep breath before each pitch.
Díaz said Márquez was calm during his start, and he had the same emotions as normal in the dugout.
"Every outing he is the same guy," Díaz said. "You could tell he really wanted this."
This was the type of player the Rockies knew Márquez could become when they traded for him in 2016. They’ve been hard on their ace, knowing the potential he had. Two starts ago, when Márquez allowed just one hit in six innings against Milwaukee, manager Bud Black chalked it up to be just a so-so performance. He had room for improvement, and the staff intended to get him to the next step.
"We always had great belief in German's ability," Black said. "He put his nose to the grindstone and reeled it back in."
Márquez’s success came from keeping his pitch count low, and he needed just 92 pitches to get through the game. He walked one and hit one batter, his only blemishes in an otherwise nearly perfect night. He had five strikeouts.
His fastball command, the pitch that eluded him early in the season, was crisp. He's had an up and down season, and he had one of the highest walk rates in the league after the first month of the season. But in his last two starts, since giving up 12 hits and nine runs in Cincinnati, he seems to have put those problems behind him.
To get his fastball back to top form, the Rockies' staff focused on his tempo. They timed him from his first movement to his last, aiming for a consistent delivery that they could replicate every time. He also poured himself into video.
Márquez got help from the players behind him, with Joshua Fuentes, Trevor Story and Yonathan Daza all coming up with catches that could have easily been hits. Márquez also helped the Rockies’ offense, hitting two doubles.