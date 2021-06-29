DENVER — In his last start, when he carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning, Germán Márquez admitted that the elusive accomplishment was on his mind. Then, with a sly smile and a shrug of his shoulders, he quietly added that maybe he’ll do it next time.
Well, next time almost came Tuesday night.
Márquez held the Pirates to one hit, as the Rockies defeated Pittsburgh 8-0. The Rockies' offense exploded for 15 hits, as they won their second straight game.
Márquez was on from the first pitch, his body language confident as he worked his way through his outing. He was focused on catcher Elias Diaz, only taking his eyes off his battery mate when he went to take a deep breath before each pitch. He gave up his only hit in the top of the ninth, a single from Ka'ai Tom.
This was the type of player the Rockies knew Márquez could become when they traded for him in 2016. They’ve been hard on their ace, knowing the potential he had. Two starts ago, when Márquez allowed just one hit in six innings against Milwaukee, manager Bud Black chalked it up to be just a so-so performance. He had room for improvement, and the staff intended to get him to the next step.
Márquez’s success came from keeping his pitch count low, relying on soft contacts and ground outs early on. He needed just seven pitches to get through the first inning, and was at just 59 after six. He walked one and hit one batter, his only blemishes in an otherwise nearly perfect night. He had five strikeouts.
His fastball command, the pitch that eluded him early in the season, was spot on. He used that pitch more than normal, mixing in some of his deadly slider and curveball. To get his fastball back to top form, the Rockies' staff focused on his tempo. They timed him from his first movement to his last, aiming for a consistent delivery that they could replicate every time.
Márquez got help from the players behind him, with Joshua Fuentes, Trevor Story and Yonathan Daza all coming up with catches that could have easily been hits. Márquez also helped the Rockies’ offense, hitting two doubles.