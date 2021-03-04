Drew Lock is the Broncos' guy heading into 2021.

At least for now.

Lock, 24, is entering his third season with the Broncos and hasn't exactly blown the doors off in his 18 career starts. But Thursday, the former 2019 second-round pick earned a couple of votes of confidence from his general manager George Paton and coach Vic Fangio.

“I did a deep dive on Drew. Like I said in my (introductory) press conference — very talented," Paton said Thursday during a virtual press conference. "He was inconsistent at times and has a lot to work on, but I’ve spoken with Drew. I see him every day. He’s here early and he’s working. He really wants to be great. We’re always going to try and bring in competition to every position, the quarterback as well. I like the track that Drew is on.”

There's been a lot of speculation that Paton and the Broncos — along with over half the league — are interested in trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who wants out of Houston. Denver is reportedly one of Watson's top destinations and according to some oddsmakers, the favorite to land him. Still, the Broncos would likely have to give up Lock, another key player and several future draft picks to obtain Watson.

On Thursday, Paton was asked directly if he was interested in trading for Watson.

“I can’t discuss other players that are under contract. I appreciate the question," Paton said. "I’ve said before, we’re going to be aggressive and we’re going to be in every deal. It doesn’t mean we’re going to make that deal but we’re going to look into everything whether it is a quarterback or a defensive lineman. Anything that helps our football team we’re going to pursue.”

Even if the Broncos don't win the Watson sweepstakes, they will likely bring in some sort of competition for Lock, whether that be through the draft with a rookie or in free agency with a veteran.

"We’re always looking to bring in players at all positions that can raise the level of competition, and the quarterback is no different in that regard," Fangio said. "Until we get — or until Drew proves to be the next great quarterback like the ones that the Denver franchise has been used to in years past or the ones certain teams around the league have ... we’re going to always try and bring in competition. But I have confidence that Drew can continue to improve.”

Lock did show growth in the back half of the season, throwing for nine touchdowns and five interceptions, with an average of 239.33 passing yards per game, compared to his first seven starts that saw seven touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 213.86 average. But the idea of bringing in a veteran, like Andy Dalton or Alex Smith or Ryan Fitzpatrick, is probably smart if Lock doesn't progress the way Paton and Fangio hope he does.

That's why Paton is spending a good amount of his time studying other quarterbacks, even if he has all the faith in the world that Lock can be the guy.

“There is so much that goes into that when evaluating a quarterback," Paton said. "I like to see them live. You’d like to see them in critical situations. You like to see the accuracy. How is he with his teammates? What is the leadership like? Again, I can’t give you three things. There is so much involved in evaluating quarterbacks. I look forward to evaluating Drew further and in person.

"He does have all of the traits you look for in a quarterback."