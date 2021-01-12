Minnesota's George Paton and New Orleans' Terry Fontenot finished their second interviews for the Broncos' general manager opening Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

With the Vikings' season over, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Paton flew into Denver and interviewed in-person Tuesday afternoon while taking a tour of the facilities as well. Fontenot, meanwhile, had to conduct his interview over Zoom again because the Saints are in the playoffs and he's working out of team offices, according to 9News' Mike Klis.

As of Tuesday, Paton and Fontenot are the only candidates who have been requested for a second interview, but Chicago's Champ Kelly appears to be in the mix.

Paton has been considered the leader for the job since the beginning, as he has the most experience of any of the five candidates the Broncos have interviewed. He's spent the last 14 seasons with the Vikings and has been assistant general manager for the last eight. He's also interviewed for GM openings with the Lions and Panthers. He is considered one of the top candidates in Detroit and has withdrawn from Carolina.

Fontenot has been the dark horse for the position, as he's one of the youngest candidates at 40 and has worked for one organization his entire career. He's worked several different roles for the Saints, starting as a marketing intern and now being VP/assistant general manager — pro personnel. He's a finalist for the Falcons GM opening and has interviewed with the Jaguars.

It's expected the Broncos will move fast, with a decision possibly coming by the end of the week.