DENVER — Nearly a year ago — 360 days to be exact — George Paton was hired as the Broncos’ general manager.
Over the past year, Paton has made several moves to change the trajectory of the Broncos organization. He signed safety Justin Simmons and defensive end Shelby Harris to long-term deals, traded for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, drafted an impressive rookie class, traded away Bronco legend Von Miller mid-season, and rewarded receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick with contract extensions.
His most impactful move yet has been firing head coach Vic Fangio Sunday morning.
“Everyone wants to blame the coaching,” Paton said. “We’ve had 5 head coaches here in 9 years, so something is not working. You can’t keep recycling coaches and expect to sustain a winning culture."
Paton is now tasked with finding the 18th head coach of the Broncos, who will be the fifth head coach in the last nine years. And it won’t be an easy task, as Paton has never led a coaching search before and with the Jaguars and Raiders also having openings and the Bears and Vikings possibly being the next to join the search.
Some may think the Broncos’ job isn’t as attractive as those listed above for one reason: ownership. The Broncos are likely to have a new owner next season, with the team possibly going up for sale in the coming months. But President and CEO Joe Ellis promised Sunday the ownership situation “will be resolved” soon and won’t play a factor in the coaching search and that Paton will have full say over who the next coach is.
“In just hearing from people all around the league and talking to George — knowing what’s in place here, I really feel we’ve got every opportunity with George’s leadership here in finding the right coach to get a great coach,” Ellis said.
With Paton leading the search, Ellis is confident the Broncos will find the right coach. And it will be interesting to see who he selects as his candidates. Paton said he won’t start requesting to interview coaches until Monday, but Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, among others, are considered some of the top candidates. Paton added the search will be “wide open” and that he’s not necessarily looking only for a defensive or offensive coach or someone who has had head coaching experience. Neither of the Broncos’ last two coaches had previous head coaching experience.
Instead, Paton is looking for a leader first and a coach second.
“The No. 1 quality is leadership,” Paton said. “We’re looking for someone to lead this entire organization, to lead this community, and to lead our players. That’s the No. 1 trait we’re looking for. Obviously, we want the best football coach. I’m not worried about what side of the ball, and I’m not worried about a play-caller. We want leadership. That’s our No. 1 priority.”
Paton was quick to admit that a new head coach doesn’t fix all of the Broncos’ problems. A scout at heart, Paton values every roster spot, from the highest-paid player to player No. 53. And it’s no secret the Broncos have to get better at the most important position of all — quarterback.
And really, it’s not just quarterback, but the entire offense. That’s why some believe the Broncos would benefit most by bringing in an offensive-minded coach after its last two head coaches were defensive guys.
“We need to upgrade the offense,” Paton said. “Whoever we talk to, obviously they're going to have to have a plan for our offense. And if they're a defensive-minded coach, they're going to have to talk about their plan and their offensive coordinator, his coaching staff and what his vision is with our personnel. So all that goes into it. Offense is obviously a priority, but we don't want to take a step back on defense. We also need to elevate special teams. We need someone to take over the whole operation. We're just not focused on one side of the ball, even though we need to really upgrade on that side of the ball.”
Paton said the quarterback and the offensive success will come soon enough. Right now, he’s focused on getting the right coach in place. Because he knows everything else will fall together.
“There’s a foundation in place, but nothing is promised. We have to put in the work,” Paton said Sunday. “We have to get the right leadership. A lot of things have to come together. We need to bring in more players. There is a foundation in place that I feel really, really good about. It does no good to talk about it. We need to bring in more players like we brought in last year, but I do think we have a really good core to build on. Now, we just have to do that.
“We’re going to get it right with this search, I can guarantee you that.”
And Paton has to get it right. His choice as head coach, and what he does at quarterback this offseason, will define his time as the Broncos’ GM. It was only a year ago he promised to get the Broncos back to competing for Super Bowls, saying he believed the franchise was on the verge of returning to greatness.
“In many ways,” Paton said 360 days ago, “I feel like this team is a sleeping giant.”
Now, almost a year later, it’s time for Paton to wake that giant with a new head coach and a new direction.
