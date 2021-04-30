General manager George Paton stacked picks Friday night in the third round and turned into quite the haul for the Broncos.
Trading back for two picks in the third round, the Broncos selected Wisconsin-Whitewater offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz at pick 98 and Ohio State linebacker Baron Browning at 105.
Browning was considered by many as a second round pick, but fell right into Denver's hands in the third round. Browning started at inside linebacker at Ohio State, but has played outside as well. He totaled 109 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and seven sacks in four years with the Buckeyes.
Meinerz skyrocketed up draft board after an impressive Senior Bowl working at center. Playing Division III football, he dominated his competition at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds. He's versatile, being able to play center or guard — two positions the Broncos desperately need depth at.
"It’s been a lot of hard work. A lot of people didn’t know who I was," Meinerz said. "I’m so excited to get back on the football field. And get to practice. And make new friends. I’m so excited to get back out there. It’s been too long."
Landing both Meinerz and Browning wouldn't have been possible without the big moves Paton made all evening.
The Broncos first moved up from 40th to 35th in the second round to pick North Carolina running back Javonte Williams, surrendering their No. 114th pick (fourth round). Then, they traded back in the third round with the Giants, going from No. 71 to No. 76 and picking up No. 164 (fifth round). And finally, they traded No. 76 to the Saints for No. 98 (third round) and No. 105 (third round). The Broncos now have a total of 10 picks left in the draft.
Before arriving in Denver, Paton was known for helping the Vikings and general manager Rick Spielman trade back in compile picks in each draft. It's a large part of Paton's philosophy.
“We just wanted to acquire as many picks as we could," Paton said April 22. "If a player is there, we were going to take him. But if there were three players we still liked, we were going to try and trade back and accumulate capital. I guess the philosophy is the more darts, the better chance you have to hit the bullseye. You know how it is. If you have seven picks and you hit on half, that's not great. You get three players. We always liked to have 10 plus and just have more darts.”
Here's what picks the Broncos have remaining heading into Day 3:
No. 152
No. 164
No. 219
No. 237
No. 239
No. 253