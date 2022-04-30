ENGLEWOOD — George Paton knows the Broncos were not good on special teams a season ago.
So, how does he plan to fix it?
Through the draft, of course. That was a clear emphasis on the third day of the NFL Draft on Saturday, as he and the Broncos picked several players they expect to be immediate special teams contributors.
Pitt cornerback Damarri Mathis was chosen in the fourth round at 115, Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell was chosen in the fifth round at 152, Samford wide receiver Montrell Washington was chosen in the fifth round at 162 and Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks was chosen in the seventh round at 232. All four will compete to make the 53-man roster and each of their fates will depend on their performance on special teams.
"Special teams is a big emphasis the second day," Paton said. "Starting with Mathis and you work down to Turner-Yell. Turner-Yell is going to be a really good special teams (player). Then Washington, we feel like he can be a duel returner for us. He’s explosive. I mean, just watch him against Florida. He’s explosive. He is."
Mathis and Hicks were chosen for their speed and athleticism, as both could end up being quality corners, but also reliable punt and kick coverage contributors. Turner-Yell was chosen for his instincts and tackling, which is easily his best trait, as he's one of the more physical safeties in the draft. And Washington was chosen for his return ability as he was one of the best in the country at Samford, returning one kickoff for a touchdown and two punts for touchdowns last season. He also averaged 17 yards per punt return.
He might be the player fans could be most excited about of the bunch, hoping he can bring a much-needed spark to the Broncos' return game, which finished last in the NFL in yards per return last season.
"We just thought he had some dynamic traits as a return man — as a receiver as well," Paton said. "He's a slot receiver. He's really good with the ball in his hands. He has incredible ball skills. As a punt returner, as a kick returner, (special teams) coach (Dwyane) Stukes thought he would be our guy. We'll see — he has to go earn it. He has some dynamic traits that you can't teach. We feel he will upgrade us there.”
Heading into the draft, this was the Broncos' focus. This off-season they hired Stukes, who was previously the Rams' assistant special teams coach and is considered one of the best special teams coaches in the league. And he's bringing a new intensity.
"We want guys that are good athletes, that’s first and foremost," Stukes said before the draft. "You have to have some type of physicality, some type of violent nature of not yourself, to perform at a high level on the football field in my opinion. There’s no need — or no room — for guys to be soft and passive on the field. Like I said before, and I’m going to stand by this, we want to have an attack mentality. We do want to physical. We do want to be violent. We do want to dictate the flow of the game to our opponents. I’m not going to shy away from that."
With Stukes leading the way and a few new faces soon to be in the building, maybe the Broncos will have an above average special teams unit in 2022. At least, that's Paton's hope.
"It was a major emphasis," Paton said. "I applaud Dwayne Stukes for the work he and (assistant special teams coach) Mike Mallory put into it — their evaluations. I think they’re both happy today because I think we improved our special teams."