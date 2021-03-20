George Lebese's American experience appears to be over after one season.
The popular South African winger announced on social media Saturday morning that he and Switchbacks FC decided to terminate his contract due to a travel restriction that blocked his entry to the United States ahead of what would've been his second season in Colorado Springs.
On Jan. 26, President Joe Biden signed a proclamation that prevented travel between South Africa and the United States as a new strain of COVID-19 spread through South Africa.
"I thank Switchbacks FC for the opportunity to be part of the team," Lebese wrote in a message on his verified Twitter account with more than 300,000 followers. "This was honestly not an easy but heartfelt decision. ... With immediate effect, I am a free agent and looking forward to what is next for my career."
In a shortened 2020 season, Lebese scored two goals and added an assist in 16 appearances. Switchbacks FC has not released a statement, but a club source confirmed the move.