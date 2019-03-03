Gazette columnist Woody Paige, videographer Hannah Tran and high school sports editor Lindsey Smith all earned recognition from the Associated Press Sports Editors for their work in 2018. Along with recognition for individual excellence, The Gazette’s special section previewing the Denver Broncos season was recognized nationally by the APSE for the fourth year in a row.
Paige was named a top 10 columnist for 2018 based on his work writing about the Broncos, the U.S. Olympic Committee and the Senior Open at The Broadmoor. Other winners in The Gazette’s category represent The Boston Herald, St. Louis Post-Dispatch and San Antonio Express News.
”Bowlens bickering over Denver Broncos is a sad state of affairs” took an in-depth look at the team’s ownership. Paige wrote about ”CEO Scott Blackmun at center of USOC storm” and followed that with ”BS, USOC. Enough is enough, and the entire board should resign.” Paige’s ”Not a warm welcome for players at The Broadmoor’s U.S. Senior Open” in which Woody gave his take on the 147 players who were unable to break par on the challenging course was also acknowledged.
The Gazette Visuals department, led by Tran, took home two top 10 awards. “Find your sunny spot” chronicled the story of Colorado Springs Christian School’s Hannah Skrastins and her battle with a brain tumor. Chhun Sun and Smith contributed to this video.
“An Invisible Injury: Warrior Games 2018” focused on the journey of Master Sgt. Michael Christiansen, who lives with pain after injuring his back in a rocket attack in Iraq. Other papers that were honored in this category were the IndyStar, The Oklahoman and Charlotte Observer.
Smith’s interactive map on signing day looking at where Pikes Peak region athletes were headed to play in college was awarded in the multimedia category.
The 2018 Broncos season preview, “Case Closed — Denver chooses its QB” featured work from Vinny Benedetto, Jerilee Bennett, Brent Briggeman, Dougal Brownlie, Paul Klee, Drew Litton, Christian Murdock, David Ramsey, Paige, Jim O’Connell and Kate Shefte. The special section was designed by Derek Kuhn and Matt Wiley was the editor.