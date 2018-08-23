Boys Golf: Lancer Invite Friday Aug. 24, 8 a.m. at Valley Hi Golf Course
Liberty welcomes Elizabeth, Mitchell, Coronado, Doherty, The Classical Academy, Fountain-Fort Carson, Woodland Park, Palmer, Pine Creek, Palmer Ridge, Air Academy, Cheyenne Mountain, Vista Ridge, Lewis-Palmer, Rampart, Valor Christian, and Discovery Canyon for the Lancer Invitational Friday. The Lancers toppled defending 5A state champion Regis Jesuit at the Doherty Spartan Invitational earlier in the month. A pair of Lancers to watch are Brandon Bervig and Lucas Howell, who had the highest individual scores of any golfers in the region at the 5A state tournament last year.
Boys Soccer: Woodland Park vs. Doherty Friday, Aug. 24 6 p.m. at Garry Berry Stadium
Both the Doherty Spartans and the Woodland Park Panthers open the season Friday. The teams are looking to improve on their records with the Panthers going 2-13 last season and the Spartans going 5-9-1. Senior forward Blake Simmons and junior forward Nick Nijkamp return for Woodland Park, whereas junior forwards Cameron Wheeler and Tyler Lockhart return for Doherty. Wheeler had nine goals for the Spartans in 2017. Lockhart had four.
Football: Canon City at Cheyenne Mountain Friday Aug. 24 7 p.m.
Two programs with solid run games square off Friday as the Canon City Tigers travel to Cheyenne Mountain to face the Indians. The Tigers will have find a way to replace star running back Kadin Porter, who graduated last season. Porter rushed for 1,420 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. The Indians on the other hand have an impressive runner in junior James LaCerte who rushed for 818 yards and ten scores as a sophomore last season.
Softball: Arapahoe at Rampart Saturday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m.
The Rampart Rams enter a two-game weekend with a 2-0 record. They travel to Air Academy Friday and will host the Arapahoe Warriors Saturday. The Rams have looked great in their two contests, posting a team batting average of .423 with a .581 on base percentage. Freshman Kaylee Sheets has had a great start to her high school career with a team-leading seven RBIs through eight at bats. The Rams decimated the Liberty Lancers on Monday in a 20-0 victory, and they’ll look to retain that momentum this weekend.
Volleyball: Air Academy at Pine Creek Tuesday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m.
The Pine Creek Eagles have their home opener against Air Academy Tuesday. Pine Creek began the season Thursday in a (win, loss) at Eaglecrest. Pine Creek finished with a 9-16 overall record last season after going 18-10 in 2016, 14-11 in 2015 and 18-8 in 2014. The Kadets finished 13-12 last season after a 10-14 season in 2016 and a 14-12 year in 2015. Pine Creek graduated two of their top three scorers last season in Juliet Vendl and Mackie McDonald, but junior Gabby Wilson returns this season after recording 128 kills in 2017. Lyla Hollis and Charleston Tidwell led the Kadets in kills as sophomores last season with 124 and 112 respectively.